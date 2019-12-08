7512 results for

Change-Makers

The 4 Fears That Could Be Preventing You From Losing Weight

There are times when I feel like it would be easier for me to convince a patient to change his religious beliefs than to change the food he eats....

#disease #weight loss #immunity #fear
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 30 2014
Recipes

These Chai-Spiced Energy Balls Will Be Your New Favorite Snack

For this recipe, I was inspired to pair all of my favorite chai spices with almonds, coconut, and dates.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #paleo recipes
Rachel Druckenmiller
January 7 2016
Food Trends
Women's Health

Why The Ketogenic Diet Is Great For Hormone Balance

The high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet helps support hormone balance, whatever your age.

#hormones #inflammation #fertility #longevity #ketogenic
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
February 26 2019
Recipes

The Perfect Post-Holiday Detox Salad

Forget the idea of salad as a side dish — today, a big, juicy, nutrient-packed salad takes center stage.

#avocado #healing #salads #clean food #how to lose weight
Dr. Joel Fuhrman
January 6 2016
Recipes

Sick Of Eggs? Try These Low-Carb Keto Pancakes For Breakfast

You'll never guess what makes them so fluffy.

#breakfast #ketogenic
Kayleigh Roberts
February 23 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now

How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
May 6 2019
Routines

Eco-Feng Shui: 7 Tips to Bring More Positive Energy Into Your Home

Implementing green principles in your home and life coincides with good feng shui. Since we are all swimming in a sea of energy, your personal health...

#toxic #environmentalism #wellness #feng shui tips #energy
Jayme Barrett
April 25 2014

9 Ways To Get Fit If You Can't Afford A Personal Trainer

So many people think they'll never be able to get in shape because they just can't afford to hire a personal trainer, but the reality is that there's...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
March 31 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

Do You Know Where Your CBD Comes From? Take A Look

Here's how of one of the country's preeminent hemp brands makes its products.

#Herbs #supplements #CBD #partner
Krista Soriano
November 27 2019
Healthy Weight

8 Natural Ways To Boost Your Metabolism

If you think belly fat is a big deal, you're right. And the reasons have nothing to do with vanity.

#nutrition #fat #healthy foods
Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
March 31 2015
Climate Change

Farm-To-Fiber Fashion Is Made Possible With This Sustainable Fabric

Everything you need to know to become a next-generation conscious consumer. 

#environmentalism #athleisure #organic #climate change
Jamie Schneider
November 26 2019
Nature

A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature

There are so many ways to get more green in your life.

#plants
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 5 2017
Women's Health

Over 40? These 9 Hacks Can Help Women Transition To A Keto Diet

Hot flashes, low energy, near-zero libido, weight-loss resistance? This diet could help.

#nutrition #health #aging
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
May 5 2017