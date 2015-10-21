7464 results for

Personal Growth
Integrative Health

3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them

Austin Perlmutter, M.D., and David Perlmutter, M.D., say impulsivity is temporary.

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #mbgpodcast #brain
Jason Wachob
January 28

9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 30)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Patagonia's big donation, the reasons why nostalgia is good for you, and kale's new identity...

#news #news roundup #health #kale
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 30 2016
Functional Food

Eat Your Pumpkin! 9 Reasons Why It's Good For You

Pumpkin carving is lots of fun but did you know it can be the starting point for a healthy snack, too?

#antioxidant #pumpkin #zinc
Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
October 30 2012
Integrative Health

Why Colloidal Silver Could Be The Key To Clear Skin

In this series, we'll spotlight one better-for-you-beauty-buy every week that not only does what it promises to do, but that also upholds the green,...

#acne #beauty #skin #cosmetics
Allie White
January 25 2016
Home
Recipes

An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More

I always try to inspire others to cook and eat foods that make them feel good.

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #organic food #breakfast #snacks
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
April 11
Home

4 Ways To Make Washing The Dishes A Little Bit Less Of A Drag

How to make everyone's least favorite chore a little bit less of a, well, chore.

#COVID-19 #essential oils
Emma Loewe
April 10

A Quick Facial Massage To Restore Your Skin's Natural Glow

Suffer from chronically puffy morning face, or need to hide the late night you had from your boss? This quick-fix acupressure facial massage will help...

#new year do you
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
January 24 2016
Integrative Health

How Gluten Wreaks Havoc On Your Gut

You’ve probably heard the terms gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity and celiac disease tossed around a few dozen times...

#gluten #protein #wellness
Amy Myers, M.D.
May 30 2013
Recipes

Hot Chocolate Oatmeal Is Here To Make Your Mornings Way More Delicious

You'll wonder how you started your day without it.

#dessert #breakfast
Liz Moody
April 15 2018
Functional Food

6 Brain-Boosting Foods That Should Be In Every Kitchen

One of the most important things you can do for your brain's health is eat brain-boosting foods. So here are six foods you can find at any...

#nutrition #green tea #turmeric #healthy foods #superfoods
Lisa Wimberger
November 30 2014

5 Reasons You're Bloated + What To Do About It

There are many easy steps you can take at home to get a jump-start on your digestive health and rid yourself of the bloat.

#healing #digestion #health #microbiome
Shawn Mynar
July 13 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

3 Plant-Based Lunches Toddlers Will Actually Love

One of the most frequent comments I receive about what I feed my kids is, “I can't believe your toddler eats that." The question has a hint of...

#recipes #healthy recipes #motherhood #food #parenting
Kari Sandoval-Gonzalez
May 25 2015

35 Things To Do Instead Of Spending Money

For a long time, I was completely convinced that The Good Life looked like this:

#money #happiness #work #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 27 2014
Integrative Health

Want To See The Future Of Disease Research? Look No Further Than Your Poop, Study Finds

To understand the future of disease research, look no further than your poop.

#news #gut health #study #digestion #microbiome
Elizabeth Gerson
January 21 2019