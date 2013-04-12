8813 results for
Why I Create Green Juice For Love
Recently, one of my dear private students had her much-anticipated baby, which turned out to be a girl. This was kind of a big deal. My student...
I'm A Yogi (Sometimes I Feel Like A Fraud)
I once read in Deborah Adele’s book, Yama and Niyama, that she had a friend who said her greatest fear was ending up in a room with everyone she knew...
12 Tips to Get Present
Being present contributes to our mental, physical and spiritual health.
Feng Shui Tips To Hang Your Mirrors
Mirrors are a huge metaphor for all of life. Our homes are also mirrors of our lives on many levels. Our lives are a reflection of our feelings toward...
Treating the Pose & Not the Person?
Our traditional medicine is great for infections and broken bones. It's not working for most things that are bringing people pain and suffering today,...
How To Make Money Doing What You Love
It's painful to sit behind a desk inside a walled office when your soul just longs to do something creative, meaningful, and exciting. It longs to...
Is Your Mental Diet Bringing You Down?
What we put in our bodies runs deep. Deep into our veins, deep into the cells that make up “us.” This we know. We know that a teaspoon of sugar...
5 Reasons Your Relationship Has Lost Its Spark + How To Get It Back
You can sustain tackling-you-over-the-furniture passion for a lifetime.
How To Break Free From A Toxic Relationship
In my last relationship, I stayed long past the relationship’s expiration date. Desperately hoping things would change, I sacrificed myself in the...
The All-Natural Cure You've Probably Never Tried...But Definitely Should
Everyone's overlooking this doctor-approved remedy.
Want More Self-Love? Eliminate This Word From Your Vocabulary
These are statements I hear from my clients every day:
5 Ways To Find New Love In The New Year
The new year is a fantastic time to invite new love into your life!
14 Essential Tools That Should Be In Every Healthy Kitchen
Setting up a kitchen can be confusing ... and expensive. I can't tell you how many kitchens I've been in that had cabinets and drawers full of all...
Do Material Objects Control You? 6 Ways to Know
When following the eight-fold path of yoga, we encounter the yama Aparighraha, which can be translated as “non hoarding, non...
Why A Cheese-Lover's Dairy Allergy Wasn't The Apocalypse
I loved cheese. Sometimes I couldn’t even believe how much I loved cheese. I ate it every day. Not every meal, but probably every day. And all kinds...
8 Ways To Manifest Abundance During The New Moon In Taurus
Tonight (May 17), the new moon in Taurus waves its eco-chic wand and casts an emerald green spell over our lives.
Going Vegan Changed My Life. Here's What I Learned
When someone starts living the most authentic version of who they are, amazing experiences and lessons always seem to follow.
7 Simple Rules To Live By For A Happy Life
It's time to start today!
5 Fun New Year's Rituals You Can Do With Your Kids
I love doing intention rituals for the new year. It gives me an opportunity to reflect on the passing year and what it was all about for me. I create...
Kick Off A Detox With Mind-Body Mondays
Are you feeling overwhelmed by the web of cleanse and detox information flooding your inboxes and minds daily?