Why I Create Green Juice For Love

Recently, one of my dear private students had her much-anticipated baby, which turned out to be a girl. This was kind of a big deal. My student...

#love #relationships #joy #gratitude #pregnancy
Rebecca Butler
April 12 2013

I'm A Yogi (Sometimes I Feel Like A Fraud)

I once read in Deborah Adele’s book, Yama and Niyama, that she had a friend who said her greatest fear was ending up in a room with everyone she knew...

#meditation #personal growth #yoga #inspiration
Cori Martinez
April 12 2013
Spirituality

12 Tips to Get Present

Being present contributes to our mental, physical and spiritual health.

#visualization #breathing #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 28 2012

Feng Shui Tips To Hang Your Mirrors

Mirrors are a huge metaphor for all of life. Our homes are also mirrors of our lives on many levels. Our lives are a reflection of our feelings toward...

#happiness #wellness #feng shui tips #creativity #energy
Dana Claudat
January 10 2014
Spirituality

Treating the Pose & Not the Person?

Our traditional medicine is great for infections and broken bones. It's not working for most things that are bringing people pain and suffering today,...

#tai chi #healing #mindfulness #yoga teacher training #yogis
Michael Taylor
July 2 2012

How To Make Money Doing What You Love

It's painful to sit behind a desk inside a walled office when your soul just longs to do something creative, meaningful, and exciting. It longs to...

#career #happiness #work #personal growth #communication
Tara Mullarkey
January 8 2014

Is Your Mental Diet Bringing You Down?

What we put in our bodies runs deep. Deep into our veins, deep into the cells that make up “us.” This we know. We know that a teaspoon of sugar...

#awareness #breathing #meditation #wellness #fear
Paula Watkins, PhD
January 8 2014
Love

5 Reasons Your Relationship Has Lost Its Spark + How To Get It Back

You can sustain tackling-you-over-the-furniture passion for a lifetime.

#love #relationships #wellness #energy
Kim Anami
January 6 2014

How To Break Free From A Toxic Relationship

In my last relationship, I stayed long past the relationship’s expiration date. Desperately hoping things would change, I sacrificed myself in the...

#relationships #toxic #pain #happiness #self-acceptance
Shannon Kaiser
April 8 2013
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Find New Love In The New Year

The new year is a fantastic time to invite new love into your life!

#love #relationships #happiness #fear #intention
Shelly Bullard, MFT
January 3 2014

14 Essential Tools That Should Be In Every Healthy Kitchen

Setting up a kitchen can be confusing ... and expensive. I can't tell you how many kitchens I've been in that had cabinets and drawers full of all...

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
May 9 2014
Personal Growth

Do Material Objects Control You? 6 Ways to Know

When following the eight-fold path of yoga, we encounter the yama Aparighraha, which can be translated as “non hoarding, non...

#love #let go #yoga sutras #yoga #spirituality
Lisa Mitchell
October 22 2012

Why A Cheese-Lover's Dairy Allergy Wasn't The Apocalypse

I loved cheese. Sometimes I couldn’t even believe how much I loved cheese. I ate it every day. Not every meal, but probably every day. And all kinds...

#allergies #healing #wellness #asthma #dairy
Michelle Dwyer
March 13 2013
Spirituality

8 Ways To Manifest Abundance During The New Moon In Taurus

Tonight (May 17), the new moon in Taurus waves its eco-chic wand and casts an emerald green spell over our lives.

#happiness #personal growth #astrology #spirituality #energy
The AstroTwins
May 17 2015
Food Trends

Going Vegan Changed My Life. Here's What I Learned

When someone starts living the most authentic version of who they are, amazing experiences and lessons always seem to follow.

#happiness #personal growth #vegan
Suzanne Kvilhaug
December 31 2013
Personal Growth

5 Fun New Year's Rituals You Can Do With Your Kids

I love doing intention rituals for the new year. It gives me an opportunity to reflect on the passing year and what it was all about for me. I create...

#happiness #personal growth #parenting #intention
Lori Bregman
December 30 2013

Kick Off A Detox With Mind-Body Mondays

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the web of cleanse and detox information flooding your inboxes and minds daily?

#smoothie #mindfulness #mind body connection #digestion #compassion
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
March 11 2013