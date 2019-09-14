9064 results for

Recipes

How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key

An island-inspired social gathering is just what you need.

#dinner
Jamie Schneider
September 14 2019
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

The best recipes are the ones you don't need to shop for.

#vegan #canned food #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
May 24
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect match, after all.

#dessert #vegan #snacks #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
5 days ago
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile
Recipes

Get Your Root Vegetables In With These Blood Orange Roasted Parsnips

This versatile recipe will be your new go-to side dish for fall.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 3 2019
Home

How A Best-Selling Cookbook Author Designs Her Workspace For Creativity & Joy

Take a peek around Erin Gleeson's workspace: a secluded cabin in the woods.

#holistic home tour #Work In Progress
Emma Loewe
November 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights

Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.

#partner #yoga
Krista Soriano
September 3 2019
Recipes
Food Trends

Get Excited: These Are The Best Healthy Cookbooks Coming Out This Fall

With options for easy weeknight dinners, vegetarian meals, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and more.

#Whole30 #vegetarian #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
August 21 2019
Recipes

When It Comes To Hearty Vegetarian Dinners, This Recipe Is A Must

A new Instant-Pot recipe to try with all your pantry staples.

#vegetarian #canned food #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
April 18
Recipes

8 Simple Recipes With 6 Ingredients Or Less To Simplify Mealtime

More time at home doesn't have to equal more time in the kitchen!

#COVID-19 #gut health #immunity #canned food
Sarah Regan
March 27
Friendships
Recipes

The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring

Recipes to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.

#gut health #lunch #dessert #inflammation #drinks
Liz Moody
March 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now

How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
May 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR KeVita

Let This Fermented Feast Menu Help You Decide What To Make For Dinner

Top-notch fermented dinner ideas proven to help digestive health

#partner #digestion
mindbodygreen
August 27 2018