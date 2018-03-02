6032 results for

Peek Inside A Natural Skin Care Studio That Feels Like Home

Plus, snag their tips on keeping up a productive (but fun) workplace.

#holistic home tour #autoimmune #skin care #joy #yoga
Emma Loewe
March 2 2018
Sex

The 4 Spiritual Teachers Who Have Totally Revolutionized My Life

Whether you're doing the dishes or riding on the train, listening to their words or reading their texts can put you in positive mind space within...

#holistic healing #personal growth #spirituality
Rishma Petraglia
January 22 2017
Wellness Trends

So You Want To Learn Reiki? Read This First

A newly minted Reiki practitioner tells all.

#healing #reiki
Anne Marie Crosthwaite
September 2 2017

6 Nourishing Recipes To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut

If all disease begins in the gut, as Hippocrates once said, then so does healing.

#gut health #recipes #inflammation #healthy recipes #digestion
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 26 2016
Recipes

You'll Want To Put These Spiced Cashews On Everything

We're going to need these on all of our salads from now on.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #snacks #food
Kate Jacoby
October 4 2016
Recipes
Parenting

I Thought I'd Never Get Pregnant Until I Tried This

Didn't see that one coming.

#fertility
Tara Stiles
December 5 2016
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Is Snacking Really Bad For Your Hormones?

Shut that ice cream drawer once and for all.

#news #stress #hormones #snacks
Emma Loewe
January 31 2018
Integrative Health

How I Became Vitamin D Deficient When I Was Living By The Beach

How I became vitamin D deficienct when I was living by the beach; plus, why everyone should get their levels checked regardless of sun exposure.

#supplements
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 9 2019
One Gift Idea With Mental Health Benefits You Probably Haven't Thought Of

This holiday season, the gift of therapy is now one of the easiest to give.

#anxiety #stress #partner #joy #confidence
Krista Soriano
December 9 2019

The Craziest, Easiest Hack To Supercharge Your Food With Vitamin D

Most people who don't get enough sun need to supplement with vitamin D3, especially since few foods are high in the vitamin. But what if there were an...

#nutrition #Vitamin D #health #healthy foods #probiotics
Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
June 27 2016
Recipes

Move Over Oatmeal, Meet Butternut Squash Porridge

Tell oatmeal to take a back seat to this butternut squash porridge, because you're going to become an addict.

#Ayurveda #healthy recipes #vegan #breakfast #healthy foods
Jennifer Vagios
February 20 2013
Spirituality

The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign

Count on these oils to balance out your unique personality.

#holistic healing #aromatherapy #astrology #essential oils
Cary Caster, LMT
September 11 2016
Mental Health
Beauty

I Tried Shaving My Face For Better Skin: Here's What Happened

Myth: Hair grows back thicker and darker.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 19 2017
Functional Food