Food Trends

These Are The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks Of 2018

From keto recipes to easy vegetarian meals, we've found the best of the best.

#gut health #inflammation #easy meals #dinner #ketogenic
Liz Moody
December 12 2018
Food Trends
Recipes
Recipes

Café Gratitude's Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Are The Perfect Sunday Project

The very best morning treat from Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.

#dessert #vegan #breakfast #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
April 19
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Sun Basket

How To Make Plant-Based Eating Easier This Year

If you have a resolution to eat more plants this year, look no further!

#partner #plants #organic food #vegetarian #vegan
mindbodygreen
January 4 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The One Probiotic Rule From A Chef Who Takes Her Ingredients Seriously

When it comes to ingredients, this cookbook author doesn't mess around.

#partner #probiotics
Jeanine Donofrio
September 4 2018
Functional Food
Recipes

This Detoxifying (Vegan!) Thanksgiving Side Dish Takes Just 10 Minutes To Make

Designed by an award-winning cookbook author but easy enough for any home cook.

#salads #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 16 2017
Healthy Weight
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR RITUALS

Looking For A New Gifting Tradition This Year? Here Are 3 Amazing Ideas

Explore mindful gift-giving traditions this holiday season.

#partner #skin care #gratitude
mindbodygreen
October 23 2018
Recipes

This Digestion-Boosting Thanksgiving Elixir Is So Much Better Than Wine

This may be the healthiest cocktail on the planet.

#vegan #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 18 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

Will A Big Breakfast Boost Your Metabolism? Scientists Dig In (Again)

Another study gives us a reason to eat breakfast—and a big one, at that.

#news #metabolism #breakfast
Eliza Sullivan
February 19
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

A kale swap and the addition of chickpeas up the nutrition of this classic salad.

#lunch #salads #vegetarian #dinner #kale
Eliza Sullivan
April 15
Food Trends

What The Whole30 Co-Founder Eats In A Day

You'll never believe what her favorite protein powder is made of.

#Whole30
Melissa Hartwig Urban
January 3 2018
Functional Food

11 Things I Keep In My Freezer To Make Eating Vegan Easy

If there's one secret I’ve learned in my years as a vegan, it’s that advance planning is everything.

#plant-based #vegan #healthy foods #food
Ginny Kay McMeans
January 4 2016