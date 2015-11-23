6044 results for

It's Time To Add Marijuana To Your Beauty Routine (Yes, Really)

Cannabis spa treatments aren't new — cannabis has been used for thousands of years for external use in the traditional health practices of Eastern...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Sandra Hinchliffe
November 23 2015
Integrative Health

Is This Type Of Bread Actually Good For Your Blood Sugar?

New study explains rye bread's specific health benefits, including its positive effect on heart health and insulin response.

#news #gut health #microbiome
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 6 2019
Spirituality
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Part Of An Apple For Better Gut Health

A new study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, analyzed the bacterial composition of store-bought and homegrown organic apples.

#news #functional nutrition
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 1 2019
Recipes

This Roasted Pumpkin Has A Gut-Healing Secret Ingredient

Get ready for your new favorite fall food.

#gut health #snacks
Caroline Muggia
November 7 2018
Mental Health

How I Finally Healed From Binge Eating

First step: Get enough healthy fats.

#healing #food #binge eating
Dawn MacLaughlin
February 25 2017

Coconut, Pineapple + Banana Cake (Wheat & Dairy-Free)

Choosing to eat sugar- and additive free-is all very well and good when you're in the comfort of your own home, but what about when you're required to...

#dessert #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Nicole Beardsley
April 26 2015
Personal Growth

A Study About Fishing Just Taught Us A Big Lesson About Routines

Routines are comforting. But they're not always what's good for you.

#news #stress #joy #Journey
Kelly Gonsalves
July 29 2019
Recipes
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

How To Shop For Appliances That Are Better For You & The Planet

This easy-to-clean countertop essential will last you longer than that cast-iron skillet you inherited from your grandma.

#partner #easy meals #Green Cleaning
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
July 31
Recipes
Integrative Health

Is This Surprising Remedy Stronger Than A Sedative?

A new study, published in the British Medical Journal, shows that music played before surgery leads to anxiety reduction that's similar to a sedative.

#news #anxiety
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 25 2019
Healthy Weight

Only 12% Of Americans Are Metabolically Healthy: How To Ensure You Fit The Bill

David A. Kessler, M.D., says two aspects of the American diet are key.

#mbgpodcast #plants #metabolism
Jason Wachob
July 29
Recipes

This Might Be The Best Hormone-Balancing Dinner

Plus, it's ready in 15 minutes!

#hormones
Alison Wu
April 15 2017

Namaste Motherf*cker! Why Channeling Your Intuition & Imagination Is The Secret To Changing The World

Actor and political advocate Hill Harper synthesizes insights and ideas from #revitalize in this moving address. Learn how to turn your potential into...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
September 21 2016

THIS Is What It Takes To Build An Enduring Brand

Lew Frankfort is the man responsible for taking Coach from a niche leather bag company to a major multinational accessories brand. In his 40+ years...

#career #personal growth #goal setting
mindbodygreen
September 20 2016
Beauty

Here's Why Vitamin F Is The Answer To Tackling Dry & Aging Skin

There's a slew of skin care vitamins that remain tried and true.

#skin care #healthy aging
Andrea Jordan
July 22