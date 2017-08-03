6044 results for

Stressed Out? Try These 5 Indulgent Ways To Relax Right Now

Until you can afford an on-call massage therapist, here are some ways to de-stress that are 100 percent free.

#self-care #self-acceptance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
August 3 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

This Is The Co-Founder Of Whole30's Favorite Bacon Treat

A sweet-and-savory treat, with BACON?! Count us in!

#Whole30
mindbodygreen
February 1 2018

5 Signs You Complain Too Much (And How To Stop)

Have you become a chronic complainer without even realizing it? Here's how to tell.

#anxiety #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A.
August 1 2017
Integrative Health

Men's Testosterone Levels Are Dropping At An Alarming Rate. Here's What To Do About it

How to balance testosterone levels in the body, including reducing stress, intermittent fasting, and eliminating alcohol and other inflammatory foods.

#hormones
Serena Goldstein, N.D.
February 7 2019
Climate Change

Waterfalls Are Forming On Glaciers & Scientists Are Concerned

A recent study discovered the Greenland Ice Sheet is cracking and melting more.

#news #politics #climate change
Sarah Regan
December 5 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy
Recipes

6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage

These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Dr. Janna Fond
October 22 2016
Recipes
Friendships

The Best Relationship Advice I've Ever Gotten

"The only way you will find consistent satisfaction and fulfillment in romantic relationships is if you are dedicated to not only loving your partner...

#joy #divorce #longevity #dating
Devon Loomis
October 24 2016

5 Reasons Putting Yourself First Is The Opposite Of Selfish

There is a huge myth in our culture that it's time to shake up — the idea that putting yourself first is selfish.

#relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Tracy Thomas, PhD
March 17 2015
Functional Food
Wellness Trends
Personal Growth

4 Chakra Rituals To Help You Speak Up

Cursing to unlock your chakras? You bet.

#empowerment #chakras
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
January 27 2019
Home
Recipes

How To Make A Clean Green Smoothie The Right Way

I know there are a million choices out there for juices and smoothies, not to mention smoothie shops, cleanses, juice blends, books and websites...

#smoothie #recipes #food as medicine #smoothies #vegan recipes
Candice Kumai
June 25 2015

5 Types Of Energy Vampires & How To Defend Yourself

We've all been victims of emotional vampires. They're the people who make us feel depressed, angry, defensive, or depleted after we've been with them....

#relationships #personal growth #boundaries #communication
Judith Orloff, M.D.
October 2 2014
Recipes