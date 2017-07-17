1606 results for

15 Affirmations To Bring You Lasting Happiness

My best friend just had her first child. The baby is gorgeous, tiny, and squishy.

Shannon Kaiser
September 7 2015
5 Ways To Help A Friend Who's In A Bad Relationship (Without Harming Your Friendship)

Even the brightest and nicest people can be involved in a relationship that sucks them dry.

Narveen Dosanjh, M.D.
September 2 2015
15 Things I’ve Learned From Teaching Meditation For 10 Years

I started teaching meditation from my one bedroom apartment in West Hollywood in 2007. Since then, I’ve taught nearly 2,000 people personally to...

Light Watkins
August 28 2015
This Personality Type Should Flip Weekdays & Weekends

A psychologist lays out your perfect social calendar.

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
January 25 2019
4 Life Practices That Will Boost Your Metabolism & Reduce Anxiety

These practices in mindful, intentional living will boost the effects of your workout, and probably make your life a little sweeter and smoother along...

Todd Kuslikis
August 21 2015
I Have Dermatillomania. Here's What Finally Helped Me Stop Picking

Dermatillomania is an obsession with picking and popping your skin.

Lindsay Kellner
January 9 2019

Want A Healthy, Radiant Complexion? Try These 5 Essential Oils

I discovered essential oils for skin care several years ago, and was amazed how luminous they made my skin look and feel. An added bonus? Every drop I...

Kate Eckman
August 14 2015
The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship

These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.

Sylvia Huang
August 9 2015

8 Ways To Raise Calm, Happy Kids + Boost Their Social Skills

As a therapist and child development expert for over 20 years, I've learned a lot about the powerful of mindfulness.

Sean Grover
August 7 2015
11 Clues You’re Eating Too Many Carbs

In my practice, I would say most people (but not all) seem to eat more carbs than their metabolism can handle.

Frank Lipman, M.D.
August 5 2015