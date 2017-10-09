1606 results for

Integrative Health

How To Hack Your Circadian Rhythm For Great Energy Every Single Day

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for their research on the biological clock. Here's what that means for your health.

#sleep
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 9 2017
Functional Food
Sex

Why Sex Toys Can Make You A Better Lover

"Even in my line of work, sex toys are often discussed in whispered tones, with a subtext of embarrassment."

#relationships #mind body connection #sex #personal growth #stress management
Alicia Ostarello
November 11 2015
Healthy Weight

Phil Staples From "Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead" On Gaining Back 200 Pounds

Little by little, I started falling into my old habits.

#empowerment #stress #digestion
Phil Staples
September 19 2014
Integrative Health
Sex

5 Tips For An Earth-Shattering Orgasm You HAVEN'T Already Tried

Next time you’re getting intimate, take the reins, and give your partner some adult sex education.

#relationships #happiness #mind body connection #sex
Gracie X
November 6 2015
Wellness Trends

Women Do More Housework Once They're Married — Here's How To Change That

Women are bending over backwards to honor a "feminine" ideal. Enough!

#marriage #motherhood
Kelly Gonsalves
May 9 2019
Mental Health

Why Therapy Saved My Life (It Can Save Yours, Too)

I studied what my therapist told me.

#acceptance
Sandra Bienkowski
November 2 2015

Easy Ways To Distract Yourself When You Want To Eat Junk

A new study from the University of Minnesota concluded that comfort food doesn't assuage your grief. Researchers screened depressing movie clips for...

#mindfulness #wellness #healthy foods #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
October 19 2014
Sex

It's OK If You Don't Want Sex In Your Relationship Right Now

You don't need to rekindle the spark right now if you don't want to.

#empowerment #marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
April 28 2019
Nature

Rising With The Sun Is A Super Healthy Practice. Here's How To Actually Do It

A sunrise hike at revitalize inspired me to finally become a morning person. Here's why and how I'm making it happen.

#sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 14 2017

10 Simple Ways To Get Back To Healthy Habits When Life Happens

We all have good intentions when it comes to eating perfectly, exercising frequently, and making time to find our Zen. Yet after a while, all this...

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #body image
Carla Birnberg
October 24 2015

What You Need To Know About Statins

Last February, The Food and Drug Administration mandated “important safety changes” to the warning labels on statin medications, a group of...

#Vitamin D #heart disease #personal growth #food
David Perlmutter, M.D.
September 25 2013
Mental Health
Wellness Trends
Meditation

How To Instantly Relax Using Meditation

You're two minutes away from mind-body wellness.

#meditation #relaxation
Ian Hoge, LMFT
September 10 2017
Personal Growth

4 Holistic Practices That Dissolve My Anxiety (Even When Nothing Else Works)

"Remember that we are striving for progress, not perfection and that each time we lean into e present and away from fear, our ability to choose is...

#anxiety
Brittany Jackson
September 9 2017
Integrative Health

It Took Me 10 Years To Diagnose My Lyme Disease. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

3. There are several reasons why a test for Lyme may be falsely negative.

#disease #wellness #energy
Rachel Straub, M.S.
September 8 2017