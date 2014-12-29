1606 results for

Unhappy & Don't Know Why? It Could Be One Of These Reasons

We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and depression. If you feel down and out it could be from your habits or beliefs. Here...

#happiness #depression #inspiration #fear
Shannon Kaiser
December 29 2014
Integrative Health

What Your Type-A Personality Really Means For Your Health

The overachievers who just cannot get themselves to sit down and chill out for a second.

#stress #heart disease #work #personal growth #health
Will Clower, PhD
January 21 2016
Nature

The Science Behind How Nature Will Jump-Start Your Healthy New Year

Don't even get us started on what it does to your microbiome.

#environmentalism #Nourishing New Year
Emma Loewe
January 4 2018

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

#toxic #wellness #digestion #depression #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013
Personal Growth

5 Self-Sabotaging Habits Holding You Back (And How To Fix Them)

In the spirit of starting fresh (and doing it right this time), here are some of the most common ways we sabotage our own happiness and tips on how to...

#healing #productivity #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Shannon Kaiser
January 13 2016
Recipes
Personal Growth
Women's Health

This Integrative Gynecologist Wants Us Asking Questions About The IUD

Do we really know what IUDs are doing to our bodies?

#hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
December 16 2017
Healthy Weight

How One Woman's Triumph Over Depression & Obesity Sparked A Holistic Wellness Mecca

​"If you change yourself on the inside it will reflect on the outside." —Karla Dascal

#empowerment
Will Jelbert
December 11 2016
Functional Food
Motivation

6 Super-Fit People On Why They Intermittent Fast

In case you had any doubt that fasting boosts energy.

#running #intermittent fasting #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
December 12 2017
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Tired & Moody All The Time? You Might Have This Surprising Condition

This dangerous condition can do way more than just mess with your energy levels.

#sleep #sleeping #energy
Kayleigh Roberts
January 17 2019
Women's Health
Climate Change
Functional Food

If You Have Anxiety, Stop Drinking This ASAP

It's not coffee, but you probably drink it daily.

#anxiety
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
December 1 2017

You Can't Be Happy If You're Unwilling To Be Sad

Stop trying so hard. The message came to me in meditation. I was trying so hard to reach a specific goal, but fell short of my expectation. I fell...

#happiness #meditation #personal growth #vulnerability #present
Shannon Kaiser
October 25 2014
Mental Health

Brain Fog? Here's What Health Experts Do When They Have It

Feeling hazy? Here's some advice straight from the pros.

#breath #supplements #fats #turmeric #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 27 2017
Motivation

I'm A Pilates Instructor + I Don't Want A 6-Pack. Here's Why

Here's why I’d rather have a strong core instead of washboard abs.

#pilates #fitness #realtalk: fitness
Jennifer Dene
December 15 2015
