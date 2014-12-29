1606 results for
Unhappy & Don't Know Why? It Could Be One Of These Reasons
We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and depression. If you feel down and out it could be from your habits or beliefs. Here...
What Your Type-A Personality Really Means For Your Health
The overachievers who just cannot get themselves to sit down and chill out for a second.
The Science Behind How Nature Will Jump-Start Your Healthy New Year
Don't even get us started on what it does to your microbiome.
7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood
In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...
5 Self-Sabotaging Habits Holding You Back (And How To Fix Them)
In the spirit of starting fresh (and doing it right this time), here are some of the most common ways we sabotage our own happiness and tips on how to...
The Green Juice Recipe That Helped With My Migraines
Plus, it's delicious.
The Psychology Of Service Work: Giving Back Is So Personally Rewarding
Your dose of warm and fuzzies for the day.
This Integrative Gynecologist Wants Us Asking Questions About The IUD
Do we really know what IUDs are doing to our bodies?
How One Woman's Triumph Over Depression & Obesity Sparked A Holistic Wellness Mecca
"If you change yourself on the inside it will reflect on the outside." —Karla Dascal
These Muscle-Building, Anxiety-Easing Compounds Are Found In Loads Of Common Foods
Are bodybuilders on to something?
6 Super-Fit People On Why They Intermittent Fast
In case you had any doubt that fasting boosts energy.
Discover The Vitamin With Brain-Boosting, Skin-Soothing Benefits
Why you need niacin now.
Tired & Moody All The Time? You Might Have This Surprising Condition
This dangerous condition can do way more than just mess with your energy levels.
Here's Exactly What To Eat (And Not Eat) To Maximize Fertility
Saturated fats: Is it a yes or no?
The Incredible Ways Scientists Are Rebuilding Our Coral Reefs
Coral reefs could be GONE as early as 2050.
If You Have Anxiety, Stop Drinking This ASAP
It's not coffee, but you probably drink it daily.
You Can't Be Happy If You're Unwilling To Be Sad
Stop trying so hard. The message came to me in meditation. I was trying so hard to reach a specific goal, but fell short of my expectation. I fell...
Brain Fog? Here's What Health Experts Do When They Have It
Feeling hazy? Here's some advice straight from the pros.
I'm A Pilates Instructor + I Don't Want A 6-Pack. Here's Why
Here's why I’d rather have a strong core instead of washboard abs.
The 7 Gut-Healing Strategies That Make A Healthy Gut Simple
Is your gut in balance?