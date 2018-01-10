2380 results for

Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Lady Gaga's Powerful New Tattoo Is A Testament To Sexual Assault Survivors

The tattoo combines the universal sign of unity with a rose on fire into a symbol of solidarity and strength.

#news #celebrity #art #Lady Gaga
Emma Loewe
March 5 2016
Personal Growth

10 Simple Habits That Will Change Your Life

A list of mantras that will help you become a champion of simple, healthy living.

#training advice #fitness #wellness #health
Erin Oprea
July 29 2015
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2018. What's In The Stars For You?

Learn what 2018 has in store for finances, love, and self-compassion.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 1 2018
Recipes

Short Days Got You Down? This One-Day Anti-SAD Diet Will Perk You Right Up

This R.D.-designed diet utilizes the latest science to help you feel better, ASAP.

#anxiety #stress #joy #depression #superfoods
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 17 2017

7 Adaptogenic Mushrooms + Their Benefits, Explained By A Functional Medicine Doctor

This functional medicine doctor breaks down 7 mushrooms and the benefits of each.

#health #healthy foods #superfoods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 3 2016
Mental Health

The Simple Exercise That Could Help Calm Anxiety, According To Science

Try walking without a destination more often and see what it clears up for you.

#anxiety
Emma Loewe
May 29 2018
Women's Health

Is Your IUD Disrupting Your Vaginal Microbiome?

Whether you love or hate your IUD, this is something you need to know!

#microbiome
Lara Briden, N.D.
May 21 2018
Routines

A Fun Sequence That Will Stretch You From Head To Toe (Video)

All challenging yoga sequences can be broken down into manageable component pieces. However, when you learn each element of a sequence, step by step,...

#yoga poses #wellness #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
February 6 2014

7 Scientific Examples Of When Yoga Is The Best Medicine

One of the greatest challenges of health care is how to bring yoga to those in greatest need yet unable to afford or access it. Bridging the gap are...

#addiction #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #autism
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
April 25 2014
Personal Growth

Feeling Lousy, Anxious, Tired, Or Unfocused? It Could Be Your Diet

Recently, I spent the day teaching at one of the largest chemical addiction recovery programs in the country. It was a powerful and moving experience....

#mind body connection #weight loss #healthy foods #weight loss success #food
Tana Amen, R.N.
October 14 2013