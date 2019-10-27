1606 results for

Sex

How To Hack Your Brain To Have Multiple Orgasms (Yes, You Can Do It)

Hack your brain to keep having orgasms.

#orgasm #brain
Gigi Engle
October 27 2019
Spirituality

Astrology 101: What Does Your Moon Sign Say About You?

You probably know your sun sign, but most people don't realize how deeply their moon sign affects their identity. It shapes your subconscious—your...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
June 17 2017
Love

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Going To Couples Therapy

Couples therapy isn't just for when your relationship is falling apart.

#marriage #dating
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 13 2019

25 Things Happy People Do Differently

We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and even depression, but for some of us, these moments last longer than others.

#anxiety #happiness #joy #personal growth #depression
Shannon Kaiser
August 1 2013
Recovery

5 Foam Roller Exercises For Better Sleep Tonight

Add these foam roller moves to your bedtime ritual.

#sleep #fitness #training
Dan O'Grady
March 1 2016
Healthy Weight
Food Trends

How To Know Which Adaptogen Is Best For You (Because Dang, They're Expensive)

Low sex drive? High anxiety? Hormones out of whack? We've got you covered.

#gut health #hormones #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 2 2017
Functional Food

4 Things Every HSP (And Empath) Needs From Their Partner

HSPs and empaths are amazing partners, but we need a special kind of TLC. Here's how to give the empathetic people in your life exactly what they...

#relationships #personal growth #dating #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Brittany Jackson
May 31 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?

#anxiety #stress #relaxation #health #stress management
Dr. Susan Albers
December 30 2015
Parenting

Why I Didn't Breastfeed My Kids & What I Wish Moms Knew

Even though formula-feeding was the right choice for me, I find there’s still a lot of unnecessary shaming around this decision.

#parenting advice #health #breastfeeding #parenting
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
December 29 2015
Spirituality

3 Buddhist Beliefs That Will Rock Your World (And Make You Much Happier!)

You don't have to practice yoga or follow an Ayurvedic diet to benefit from Buddhist ideas.

#anxiety #Buddhism #happiness #personal growth #spirituality
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 30 2014
Women's Health

8 Daily Challenges For Cultivating Self-Love

Here are the 8 changes I made that helped me revolutionize my life.

#happiness #abundance #personal growth
James Oehler
May 17 2017
Mental Health

How To Deal With Today's News Cycle As A Highly Sensitive Person

Nine things to remember the next time you read a troubling headline.

#empowerment #anxiety #affirmations #climate change
Tanya Carroll Richardson
September 10 2019
Parenting

These 5 Practices Are Crucial For Building Babies' Brains As They Develop

Every song, cuddle, giggle, and game of peekaboo they receive is essential for a baby's future endeavors.

#brain
Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed.
September 7 2019