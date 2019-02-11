1606 results for

Mental Health

Feeling Lonely Or Isolated? New Study Shows This Tactic Can Help

Mindfulness practice can work wonders on your mental health and even make you more social.

#news #stress #longevity #affirmations #depression
Elizabeth Gerson
February 11 2019
Motivation
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Scientists Are One Step Closer To A Vaccine For Chronic Inflammation

Researchers may have discovered a way to prevent inflammation through vaccination.

#news #gut health #inflammation #immunity
Sarah Regan
December 12 2019
Women's Health

Over 50 & Struggling To Sleep? Refined Carbs Might Be To Blame

New research has identified a common culprit that may be behind insomnia symptoms.

#news #sleep #Blood Sugar
Sarah Regan
December 12 2019
Women's Health
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Love

9 Ways To Be Supportive If Your Partner Is Depressed

When you are in a relationship and your partner is depressed, it can be difficult to separate your feelings from theirs, and to understand how to...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #depression
Padhia Avocado
January 26 2015
Integrative Health

New Research Finds A Way To Predict How Well You'll Age

The answers to healthy aging may lie in our blood.

#news #longevity #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
November 5 2019
Personal Growth

Are There Benefits To Being A Narcissist? Research Says Yes

But narcissism is still nothing to brag about.

#news
Kelly Gonsalves
October 31 2019
Parenting

How A Good Night's Sleep Can Boost Kids' Academic Achievement

Plus, the magic number of hours kids need to sleep to do well at school.

#news #sleep
Kelly Gonsalves
October 29 2019
Women's Health
Mental Health
Mental Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 14)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Lo Bosworth's struggle with depression, fish farms, and belly dancing as cancer therapy.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
March 14 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Personal Growth