228 results for
Easy Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like Spring
Time to create some of your own sunshine.
Insecurity Can Be Your Friend
The ability to allow yourself to be vulnerable correlates with your ability to be happy and successful.
10 Daily Rituals To Get Inspired—STAT
Daily rituals guaranteed to inspire.
A Fast & Fabulous Feng Shui Home Energy Makeover
When you have a lot to do and no motivation to do it, lack focus or just generally feel a case of “the blahs” coming on, your environment might be a...
13 Wellness Leaders Reveal Their Most Effective Healthy Habit
Kick off the new year with this advice from the pros.
8 Holistic Ways To Sync Your Body Clock With Daylight Saving Time
Tips on how to sync your body with the new time.
You're Almost Definitely Looking For Your Soul Mate In The Wrong Place. Try This Instead
"We each create our own destiny. No matter what is going on in the world around you, you control the world within you."
When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern
An hour before sleep? Right before bed? Here's what a doc has to say.
Minimalist Baker's Butternut Squash, Kale + Quinoa Bake
An easy, 10-ingredient dish with lots of our favorite veggies.
5 Mindset Shifts To Make Clean Eating A Habit
Functional medicine nutritionist, Dana James shares how she helps her clients shift their mindset to create healthier eating patterns.
15 Wellness Leaders On How They Find Energy First Thing In The A.M.
From morning yoga stretches to trampoline sessions, they've tried it all.
5 Rainbow Color Tricks To Jumpstart Creativity
Color is more than just artistic — color is energy and energy is life force! When we talk about color influencing and generating life, it's important...
Is Your Home Attracting Love? Feng Shui Tips To Help
Love, love, love. We want it, we want it to be better, we want to keep it when we have it and yet it all seems so elusive at times.
Is It Dangerous To Practice Yoga While You're On Your Period?
Something to keep in mind while rolling out your mat.
Grocery Shopping With A Nutritionist: What's In Dana James' Cart
Join nutritionist Dana James on a trip to Whole Foods Market to see what she puts in her grocery cart — from avocado to kombucha and everything in...
This Diet Is Even More Important Than Exercise For Your Bone Health
New research finds that diet is a major factor in bone strength.
This Is What A Self-Care Movement Looks Like
Dana Jackson, founder of beneath your mask, explains how feeling beautiful is deeply healing.
How To Organize Your Home (And Life!) While Mercury Is In Retrograde
We may not think about it every day, but in the grand scheme of things we are spinning on a big ball hanging out in infinite space. When the planets...
11 Genius Ways To Eat Your Greens, From The Healthiest People We Know
Make every meal for inflammation-fighting.
Just Can't Make Yourself Meal Prep? These 13 Expert-Approved Tips Will Help
Even the worst meal prepper will be successful after reading these.