Easy Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like Spring

Time to create some of your own sunshine.

Emma Loewe
March 18 2017
Insecurity Can Be Your Friend

The ability to allow yourself to be vulnerable correlates with your ability to be happy and successful.

Dana Claudat
March 7 2012

A Fast & Fabulous Feng Shui Home Energy Makeover

When you have a lot to do and no motivation to do it, lack focus or just generally feel a case of “the blahs” coming on, your environment might be a...

Dana Claudat
June 7 2013
8 Holistic Ways To Sync Your Body Clock With Daylight Saving Time

Tips on how to sync your body with the new time.

Lindsay Kellner
November 4 2016

You're Almost Definitely Looking For Your Soul Mate In The Wrong Place. Try This Instead

"We each create our own destiny. No matter what is going on in the world around you, you control the world within you."

Dana Jacoviello
May 16 2017
When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern

An hour before sleep? Right before bed? Here's what a doc has to say.

Emma Loewe
May 17

Minimalist Baker's Butternut Squash, Kale + Quinoa Bake

An easy, 10-ingredient dish with lots of our favorite veggies.

Dana Shultz
April 26 2016
5 Mindset Shifts To Make Clean Eating A Habit

Functional medicine nutritionist, Dana James shares how she helps her clients shift their mindset to create healthier eating patterns.

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
March 16 2016
15 Wellness Leaders On How They Find Energy First Thing In The A.M.

From morning yoga stretches to trampoline sessions, they've tried it all.

Emma Loewe
July 27 2016

5 Rainbow Color Tricks To Jumpstart Creativity

Color is more than just artistic — color is energy and energy is life force! When we talk about color influencing and generating life, it's important...

Dana Claudat
February 22 2013

Is Your Home Attracting Love? Feng Shui Tips To Help

Love, love, love. We want it, we want it to be better, we want to keep it when we have it and yet it all seems so elusive at times.

Dana Claudat
February 4 2013
Is It Dangerous To Practice Yoga While You're On Your Period?

Something to keep in mind while rolling out your mat.

Leigh Weingus
January 30 2017
Grocery Shopping With A Nutritionist: What's In Dana James' Cart

Join nutritionist Dana James on a trip to Whole Foods Market to see what she puts in her grocery cart — from avocado to kombucha and everything in...

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
September 12 2016
This Diet Is Even More Important Than Exercise For Your Bone Health

New research finds that diet is a major factor in bone strength.

Caroline Muggia
October 19 2018
This Is What A Self-Care Movement Looks Like

Dana Jackson, founder of beneath your mask, explains how feeling beautiful is deeply healing.

Dana Jackson
December 15 2017

How To Organize Your Home (And Life!) While Mercury Is In Retrograde

We may not think about it every day, but in the grand scheme of things we are spinning on a big ball hanging out in infinite space. When the planets...

Dana Claudat
October 23 2013
Just Can't Make Yourself Meal Prep? These 13 Expert-Approved Tips Will Help

Even the worst meal prepper will be successful after reading these.

Liz Moody
July 13 2019