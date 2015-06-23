2365 results for

Recipes

In Season Now! 7 Things To Make Using Strawberries

Summer is officially here, which means it's peak strawberry season!

Leah Vanderveldt
June 23 2015
Recipes

Chocolate Chip & Banana Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)

Baked oatmeal is made using a simple list of ingredients, as you would with regular oatmeal, then baking them together in a ramekin (or larger baking...

Kristen Brotemarkle
April 16 2014
Integrative Health
Recipes
I’m a Vegetarian Who Does HIIT Workouts Every Day. This Is What I Eat

All plants? No problem! Here's what this vegan athlete eats to stay strong

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 3 2018
A Healthier Morning Challenge: Make Yourself Breakfast Every Day For The Next Week

A healthy breakfast is the most important part of the day. We can help with the recipes, all you have to do is take the challenge!

mindbodygreen
December 4 2018
Recipes

Easy Yet Delicious Beginner Green Smoothie Recipe

A delicious and mild beginner green smoothie recipe that will get you started off in the right "green" direction.

Elizabeth Rider
May 7 2013
Functional Food
These Nutrient-Packed Smoothies Will Keep You Full For Hours

Drink a delicious smoothie and avoid a crash? Sign us up!

mindbodygreen
June 21 2018

7 Adaptogenic Mushrooms + Their Benefits, Explained By A Functional Medicine Doctor

This functional medicine doctor breaks down 7 mushrooms and the benefits of each.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 3 2016
Beauty

Want Shiny Hair? Here Are The 10 Best ACV-Infused Hair Products

The hair and skin care hero ingredient of late has to go to apple cider vinegar.

Alexandra Engler
January 20
Food Trends
These White-Chocolate Energy Balls Are A Perfect Blood-Sugar-Balancing Snack

These white-chocolate peanut-butter energy balls are loaded with superfoods and take only 5 minutes to make.

mindbodygreen
August 31 2017