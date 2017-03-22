2358 results for

Greasy Roots? Here Are 11 Clean & Natural Shampoos For Oily Hair

If you have oily hair and roots, you know how important a good shampoo is.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 10
Just In Time For Summer: 8 Ways To Get A Sun-Kissed Glow While Indoors

With summer approaching and many of us stuck indoors for the foreseeable future, we may be missing that natural glow that comes with days spent...

#mbgsupplements #skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 7
Avoiding Lectins: How To Heal Your Gut & Avoid Inflammation

All the reasons these foods should be off-limits.

#gut health #protein
Steven Gundry, M.D.
April 17 2018
Consider This Moon Manifestation Your New Go-To Ritual

Straight from the crystal gurus behind Energy Muse.

#crystals
Heather Askinosie
October 17 2017
Found: The Thanksgiving Side That Will Make Your Skin Glow

Plus, more tips for a healthier Thanksgiving straight from the queen of plant-based cuisine.

#inflammation #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 15 2017
The Seven Best Clean Beauty Products At Sephora Under $40

Begin your all-natural skin care journey today!

#skin care #environmentalism
Caroline Muggia
January 29 2019
4 Natural Ayurvedic Solutions To Banish Gas & Bloating

After years of digestive disturbances, I finally healed with these all-natural, efficient home remedies.

#Ayurveda #digestion #health #spices
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
April 18 2016
In Season Now! 7 Things To Make Using Strawberries

Summer is officially here, which means it's peak strawberry season!

#recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 23 2015
