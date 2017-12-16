2365 results for
The Best Inflammation-Fighting Recipes Of 2017
From a cooking oil that will make everything you eat anti-inflammatory to our health editor's go-to smoothie.
Move Over, Pasta! 5 Foods Athletes Should Eat
So if pasta and chocolate milk are out, what should you eat pre- and post-race?
Wondering About Your Relationship? Look At How You Walk Together
It can also change the way we feel, according to a new study.
This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why
We spoke to Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., about his favorite foods. This is why he thinks we should all eat more berries.
How To Make Pumpkin-Spiced Sushi (Yes, Really)
We're officially in the throes of fall-inspired mania.
5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim
What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?
Wakame, Kale & Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing
What an amazing, easy-to-make, vibrant salad!
Don't Throw Away Your Squash Seeds — Make This Mouthwatering Granola Instead
The environment (and your pockets) will thank you.
You Should Add Pumpkin To Your Smoothies + A Vegan Recipe To Try
Perfect for your sweet tooth!
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Inflammation
Plus, the tests to ask your doctor for.
The Healthy Magnesium-Rich Foods (That You Should Be Eating On The Reg)
Like we needed another reason to eat more avocados and dark chocolate.
You Can Buy Everything You Need To Heal Your Gut For Under $20. Here's Your Shopping List
Straight from one of the country's biggest gut health experts.
Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
We could all use a little lunch inspo.
A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad
As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...
Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains
Let's dive into the actual science.
Looking For A Plant-Based Protein Powder? We Found The 10 Best Ones
We're already adding to cart.
CBD Oil vs. Hemp Seed Oil: What's The Difference & Why It Matters
The super-common mistake people are making when they buy CBD oil.
This Creamy Alternative Milk Is Protein-Packed, Mineral-Rich & Nut-Free
Everything you need to know about hemp milk, including its health benefits, healthy fat content, and how to make your own.
Is Eating Fiber Overrated? A Holistic Nutritionist Explains
You know it's good for you, but how good?
Vegan, Raw Recipe: Afternoon Energy Smoothie
We've all experienced the energy crash that comes in the afternoon hours. The tired, sluggish feeling that hits us around 3 p.m. and makes us feel...