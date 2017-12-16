2365 results for

Recipes

The Best Inflammation-Fighting Recipes Of 2017

From a cooking oil that will make everything you eat anti-inflammatory to our health editor's go-to smoothie.

#news #inflammation #turmeric
Liz Moody
December 16 2017
Routines

Move Over, Pasta! 5 Foods Athletes Should Eat

So if pasta and chocolate milk are out, what should you eat pre- and post-race?

#avocado #slideshows #chia seed #healthy foods #food
Caroline Stahlschmidt
July 23 2013
Friendships

Wondering About Your Relationship? Look At How You Walk Together

It can also change the way we feel, according to a new study.

#news #friendship
Eliza Sullivan
February 21
Functional Food

This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why

We spoke to Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., about his favorite foods. This is why he thinks we should all eat more berries.

#gut health #microbiome
Eliza Sullivan
February 16
Recipes

How To Make Pumpkin-Spiced Sushi (Yes, Really)

We're officially in the throes of fall-inspired mania.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 27 2019
Healthy Weight

5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim

What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?

#slideshows #hormones #inflammation #wellness #fat
Tara Sowlaty
May 5 2013
Recipes

Wakame, Kale & Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing

What an amazing, easy-to-make, vibrant salad!

#avocado #salads #seaweed #vegetarian #kale
Nicola Reilly
August 27 2014
Recipes
Recipes
Integrative Health

What Everyone Gets Wrong About Inflammation

Plus, the tests to ask your doctor for.

#inflammation
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
October 3 2018
Functional Food
Functional Food
Recipes

A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad

As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
May 16 2014
Functional Food

Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017
Recovery
Integrative Health

CBD Oil vs. Hemp Seed Oil: What's The Difference & Why It Matters

The super-common mistake people are making when they buy CBD oil.

#supplements #CBD #mbgsupplements #fats
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 18 2018
Integrative Health

This Creamy Alternative Milk Is Protein-Packed, Mineral-Rich & Nut-Free

Everything you need to know about hemp milk, including its health benefits, healthy fat content, and how to make your own.

#CBD #breakfast
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 23 2019

Vegan, Raw Recipe: Afternoon Energy Smoothie

We've all experienced the energy crash that comes in the afternoon hours. The tired, sluggish feeling that hits us around 3 p.m. and makes us feel...

#almond milk #chia seed #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Kate Greenleaf
March 8 2013