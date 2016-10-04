3059 results for

Recipes
Recipes

You'll Want To Put These Spiced Cashews On Everything

We're going to need these on all of our salads from now on.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #snacks #food
Kate Jacoby
October 4 2016
Functional Food

Better Than Coffee! Maca Hot Chocolate

I am totally in love with this vegan hot chocolate. I wanted to find a substitute for coffee, which I was enjoying a bit too much lately, and this has...

#coffee #almond milk #vegan #vegan recipes
Pauline Hanuise
August 25 2014
Integrative Health

5 People Who Can Really Benefit From The Keto Diet

Five people who should try the ketogenic diet, including athletes, those looking to lose weight, and people with certain types of cancer.

#ketogenic
L.J. Amaral M.S., R.D., CSO
March 14 2019

How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good

Turns out, your asthma has a lot to do with your gut health.

#wellness #health #asthma
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
August 9 2017

6 Nourishing Recipes To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut

If all disease begins in the gut, as Hippocrates once said, then so does healing.

#gut health #recipes #inflammation #healthy recipes #digestion
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 26 2016
Beauty

The 5 Healthiest, Natural Solutions For Acne-Prone Skin

Whether it was during our hormonally turbulent teens, overconsumptive 20s, or as our body chemistry shifts during and after pregnancy and in later...

#acne #beauty #skin
Sitarani Palomar
September 22 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

How One Sweet-Toothed RDN Gave Her Pantry A Low-Sugar Makeover

The sweet treats I keep at home for healthier snacking.

#partner #dessert #sugar
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 7
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

The Diet That Helped My Kids' Eczema (And Made My Whole Family Healthier)

When Maya was about 7 years old, I started to notice the correlation between her eczema flare-ups and the food she was eating.

#raw foods #skin #vegan #healthy foods
Ulla Kaczmarek
September 15 2015

Fight Inflammation With These 4 Foods

To understand the role of anti-inflammatory foods, it's important to understand inflammation and the role antioxidants play in our bodies. There's a...

#food as medicine #inflammation #food
Dr. Ron Goedeke
September 15 2015
Healthy Weight

What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?

The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.

#intermittent fasting
Eliza Sullivan
December 31 2019
Home

Peek Inside A Natural Skin Care Studio That Feels Like Home

Plus, snag their tips on keeping up a productive (but fun) workplace.

#holistic home tour #autoimmune #skin care #joy #yoga
Emma Loewe
March 2 2018
Functional Food

The Plant Paradox Diet: Could A Lectin-Free Lifestyle Work For You?

Could lectins be to blame for your health woes?

#gut health #digestion
Elsbeth Riley
February 17 2019
Recipes
Recipes