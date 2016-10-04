3059 results for
You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan
This is no ordinary mac 'n' cheese.
You'll Want To Put These Spiced Cashews On Everything
We're going to need these on all of our salads from now on.
What Nutritionist Jessica Sepel Eats In A Day
Dessert included.
Celebrating Rosh Hashanah? Make This Plant-Based Dish
An updated version of a traditional side dish.
Better Than Coffee! Maca Hot Chocolate
I am totally in love with this vegan hot chocolate. I wanted to find a substitute for coffee, which I was enjoying a bit too much lately, and this has...
5 People Who Can Really Benefit From The Keto Diet
Five people who should try the ketogenic diet, including athletes, those looking to lose weight, and people with certain types of cancer.
How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good
Turns out, your asthma has a lot to do with your gut health.
6 Nourishing Recipes To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut
If all disease begins in the gut, as Hippocrates once said, then so does healing.
The 5 Healthiest, Natural Solutions For Acne-Prone Skin
Whether it was during our hormonally turbulent teens, overconsumptive 20s, or as our body chemistry shifts during and after pregnancy and in later...
This Mediterranean Salad Is The Best Reason To Make Mason Jar Lunches A Thing
Say goodbye to that sad desk lunch.
How One Sweet-Toothed RDN Gave Her Pantry A Low-Sugar Makeover
The sweet treats I keep at home for healthier snacking.
Why Dan Buettner Wants You To Eat 120 Beans Every Day For Longevity
Beans, beans, the magical fruit.
What I Added To My Salads To Detox From Sugar & Heal From Candida
And it's probably in your fridge right now.
The Diet That Helped My Kids' Eczema (And Made My Whole Family Healthier)
When Maya was about 7 years old, I started to notice the correlation between her eczema flare-ups and the food she was eating.
Fight Inflammation With These 4 Foods
To understand the role of anti-inflammatory foods, it's important to understand inflammation and the role antioxidants play in our bodies. There's a...
What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?
The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.
Peek Inside A Natural Skin Care Studio That Feels Like Home
Plus, snag their tips on keeping up a productive (but fun) workplace.
The Plant Paradox Diet: Could A Lectin-Free Lifestyle Work For You?
Could lectins be to blame for your health woes?
An Orange-Mango Creamsicle Smoothie To Sip Poolside
It's like your favorite frozen treat—but better.
3 Foods That Are Better Spiralized
Move over, zucchini.