The Best Healthy 5-Minute, No-Cook Dinners For When It's So Hot You Can't Even
No oven or stove necessary!
11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch
These Med-diet-compliant breakfasts are delicious.
This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights
Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.
When It Comes To Hearty Vegetarian Dinners, This Recipe Is A Must
A new Instant-Pot recipe to try with all your pantry staples.
How to Make a Lighter Guacamole (with Superfoods!)
Some people crave cookies. I crave guacamole.
The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered
Ten of your most burning questions.
These No-Bake Vegan Fudge Brownies Are A (Keto-Friendly) Dream
They're keto-friendly, too!
17 Green-Powered Recipes To Ring In St. Patrick's Day
Get your green on with these recipes.
This Cookie Dough Smoothie Bowl Will Be Your New Summer Addiction
Peanut butter cookie dough for breakfast? Count us in!
Confirmed: This Gluten-Free, Paleo Baking Essential Makes Everything Taste Better
It makes pancakes fluffier, muffins spongier, and cookies chewier.
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
Keep it interesting.
Why This RD Loves Canned Tomatoes + An Immunity-Supporting Recipe
Time to cozy up with a tomato dish!
4 Simple Ways To Make Sure You Feel Your Best This Summer
Get started kicking inflammation right away.
These Pegan Blueberry Pancakes Are Perfect For A Protein-Packed Brunch
Easy like Sunday-morning brunch.
5 Healthier Versions Of Your Favorite Comfort Foods, From An RD
Extra nutrients without sacrificing flavor.
The Best Anti-Inflammatory Summer Dessert Requires Zero Skill To Make
It's dairy-free, vegan, and you don't need any special equipment.
These Fluffy, Gluten-Free Popovers Are A Perfect Addition To Dinner
And they need only five ingredients (!!!).
Creamy Apple Pie Smoothie Recipe
This decadently creamy smoothie is satisfying and absolutely delicious!
Gluten-Free Recipe: Apple Pecan Pie Balls
The medjool dates give these apple nut bites a caramel taste reminiscent of a pecan pie. Try this real food recipe to satisfy your sweet craving...
13 Clean-Eating Breakfasts
You should aim to eat breakfast no later than 30 minutes after rising and pack your breakfast full of protein and good fats. This ensures stable blood...