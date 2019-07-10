3087 results for

Recipes
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights

Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.

#partner #yoga
Krista Soriano
September 3 2019
Recipes

When It Comes To Hearty Vegetarian Dinners, This Recipe Is A Must

A new Instant-Pot recipe to try with all your pantry staples.

#vegetarian #canned food #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
April 18
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Wild Friends

This Cookie Dough Smoothie Bowl Will Be Your New Summer Addiction

Peanut butter cookie dough for breakfast? Count us in!

#partner #smoothies
mindbodygreen
July 13 2018
Recipes

Confirmed: This Gluten-Free, Paleo Baking Essential Makes Everything Taste Better

It makes pancakes fluffier, muffins spongier, and cookies chewier.

#Paleo #gluten #vegan #snacks #holiday
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 28 2018
Recipes
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

The Best Anti-Inflammatory Summer Dessert Requires Zero Skill To Make

It's dairy-free, vegan, and you don't need any special equipment.

#dessert #inflammation #easy meals
Liz Moody
July 26 2019
Recipes
Recipes

Creamy Apple Pie Smoothie Recipe

This decadently creamy smoothie is satisfying and absolutely delicious!

#smoothie #almond butter #vegan recipes
Gina Gibbons
January 14 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Apple Pecan Pie Balls

The medjool dates give these apple nut bites a caramel taste reminiscent of a pecan pie. Try this real food recipe to satisfy your sweet craving...

#fiber #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #protein #healthy foods
Sara Ladd
May 2 2013

13 Clean-Eating Breakfasts

You should aim to eat breakfast no later than 30 minutes after rising and pack your breakfast full of protein and good fats. This ensures stable blood...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #breakfast #food
Emily Holmes
March 27 2015