Short Days Got You Down? This One-Day Anti-SAD Diet Will Perk You Right Up

This R.D.-designed diet utilizes the latest science to help you feel better, ASAP.

#anxiety #stress #joy #depression #superfoods
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 17 2017
The 4 Best Keto Diet Apps Of 2019

These high-tech companions make it fun and easy.

#ketogenic
Caroline Muggia
January 4 2019
7 Essential Foods For Creating Vegan Meals

Whether you're just dabbling in veganism or you want to upgrade to a clean food kitchen, here are the seven foods you MUST have in your pantry or...

#plant-based #healthy foods #food
Lisa Consiglio Ryan
January 29 2016
12 Healthy Snack Ideas That RDs Use To Avoid Hanger On The Go (No Fridge Necessary!)

Keep 'em in your bag and never run into a blood sugar emergency again.

#Blood Sugar #fats #protein #snacks
Liz Moody
July 17 2019
Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie With Turmeric

Inflammation has a wide range of causes, and is often disguised as anything from weight gain to skin problems, headaches to depression.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
AJ Govoni
March 9 2014

3 Foods You Should Be Eating For A Bloat-Free Belly

There are many reasons we gain weight, one of which is inflammation. Though it's a natural, healthy response our bodies use for protection (think...

#food as medicine #how to lose weight #inflammation #wellness #weight loss
Becky Litwicki
May 20 2015
Skin-Saving Summer Smoothie Recipe

Summertime is upon us, and our skin sometimes takes a beating from generous sun exposure, humidity, chlorine and salt water. In spite of this abuse,...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #skin #chia seed #healthy foods
Fern Olivia
July 8 2013
This Spiced Maple & Pecan Butter Will Become Your New Fall Staple

This pumpkin butter will be sure to give you that cozy feeling as the weather turns crisp.

#Blood Sugar #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
September 8 2019
Functional Food

5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By

Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.

#brain
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
June 27 2019
How A Best-Selling Cookbook Author Designs Her Workspace For Creativity & Joy

Take a peek around Erin Gleeson's workspace: a secluded cabin in the woods.

#holistic home tour #Work In Progress
Emma Loewe
November 7 2019
Want To Try Keto? These Are The 5 Best Books To Get You Started

Whether you're looking to lose weight, quell inflammation, or are just curious, we've got you covered.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan #ketogenic
Liz Moody
January 24 2019