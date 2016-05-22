301 results for

How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak

Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.

Sharna Langlais
May 22 2016
Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

The AstroTwins
April 25 2017
Calm On Demand: How To Do The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique

Try it out the next time you're stressed or unsettled.

Gwen Dittmar
May 22
Exactly What To Eat To Eliminate Anxiety, According To The Ancient Wisdom Of Ayurveda

There are three main elements you need to bring back into balance.

Sahara Rose
March 21 2018
Warning Signs Your Chakras Are Out Of Balance

Here's how to tell if these energy centers are in check.

Reshma Patel, DPT
April 21 2014
How To Strengthen Your Mind-Body-Soul Connection In Winter

Three things to keep in mind through the season.

Lauren Unger
January 20 2018

A Primer On Healing Crystals: 11 You Should Know (Infographic)

Think of crystals, and stereotypical images come to mind: the silver-ring-adorned elder hippie, the iconic Alex Gray chakra chart, or perhaps a...

Celestine Maddy
January 23 2016
3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing

Kriyas are yogic cleansing techniques, and many are still practiced around the world today.

Sarah Regan
December 28 2019
Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable Partners? Read This

Knowing and owning your own role in the interaction is the best way for you to take back your power and create relationships that truly meet your...

Psalm Isadora
April 20 2016
Tap Into Your Sixth Sense With These 4 Intuition-Building Practices

Open your ears to hearing, and start the conversation with your intuition.

Emma Mildon
April 19 2016
What's Your Next Go-To Daily Routine Essential?

Read on for three science-backed health and beauty must-haves at discounted prices.

Krista Soriano
October 11 2019
Everything You Need To Know About The Sacred Art Of Tantric Masturbation

It's way more spiritual, explorative, and mindful than the average wank.

Gabrielle Kassel
July 28 2016
July Is Chock-Full Of Eclipses & Retrogrades. Here's How To Navigate 'Em

Sharp lines will be drawn as eclipses reconfigure the rules and roles of gender and power.

The AstroTwins
July 1 2019
10 Signs You Have Negative Energy & How To Reverse It

These are the reasons you can't let go of negative energy.

Marci Baron
January 2 2016
