301 results for
How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak
Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.
Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic
This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.
Calm On Demand: How To Do The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique
Try it out the next time you're stressed or unsettled.
Yes, Men Can Have Multiple Orgasms — Here's Your Step-By-Step Guide
You're welcome.
Exactly What To Eat To Eliminate Anxiety, According To The Ancient Wisdom Of Ayurveda
There are three main elements you need to bring back into balance.
How To Improve Your Love Life, Based On Your Human Design Type
Human design reveals just how unique we really are.
Warning Signs Your Chakras Are Out Of Balance
Here's how to tell if these energy centers are in check.
How To Strengthen Your Mind-Body-Soul Connection In Winter
Three things to keep in mind through the season.
A Primer On Healing Crystals: 11 You Should Know (Infographic)
Think of crystals, and stereotypical images come to mind: the silver-ring-adorned elder hippie, the iconic Alex Gray chakra chart, or perhaps a...
3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing
Kriyas are yogic cleansing techniques, and many are still practiced around the world today.
Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable Partners? Read This
Knowing and owning your own role in the interaction is the best way for you to take back your power and create relationships that truly meet your...
How To Choose A Healing Crystal That's Right For You
Ready, set, manifest.
Tap Into Your Sixth Sense With These 4 Intuition-Building Practices
Open your ears to hearing, and start the conversation with your intuition.
What's Your Next Go-To Daily Routine Essential?
Read on for three science-backed health and beauty must-haves at discounted prices.
The Mystical Toolkit That Will Help You Become The Most Creative Version Of Yourself
Time to turn your creativity up a notch.
Everything You Need To Know About The Sacred Art Of Tantric Masturbation
It's way more spiritual, explorative, and mindful than the average wank.
7 Chakra-Clearing Affirmations To Enhance Your Sex Life
"I am sexually connected and divine.”
July Is Chock-Full Of Eclipses & Retrogrades. Here's How To Navigate 'Em
Sharp lines will be drawn as eclipses reconfigure the rules and roles of gender and power.
10 Signs You Have Negative Energy & How To Reverse It
These are the reasons you can't let go of negative energy.
The 5 Crystals Every Momma Needs In Her Life
Just in time for Mother's Day.