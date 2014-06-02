260 results for
A Sweet Potato Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream
This version is satisfying, delicious, and provides an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory boost.
Packing For A Trip This Long Weekend? 5 Wellness Essentials, Editor-Approved
We asked the experts—aka mindbodygreen editors—what to bring on a long weekend.
The One Ingredient That Helps mbg Editors Reach Their Nutrition Goals
Read on to learn about the benefits of eggs and how they can help you reach your nutrition goals.
5 Clever Ways Kids Can Support The Elderly While Social Distancing
Keeping your kids entertained while helping the elderly stay connected.
Eating Healthy Starts With Your Pantry — Here Are 9 Easy Ways To Revamp It
This will make healthy eating easier!
Mind-Wandering Can Make You More Anxious — Here's How To Stay Present
A few seconds of being present can make a difference in how you feel.
Our Editors Share Their Absolute Favorite Easy Ways To Avoid Plastic
We've tried 'em all, and these are the ones we're sticking with.
Parental Burnout Is Real Right Now: How To Cope Going Into Summer
Parents might not be as eager to start summer this year.
5 Ways To Use This Time To Teach Your Kids Valuable Life Lessons
While ticking some items off your to-do list!
How To Maintain Your Child's Social Skills During Social Distancing
How to continue socializing your kids at home.
It's Not Just How Much Sleep You Get That Matters — It's WHEN You Fall Asleep, Too
It's not just about the number of hours you clock with your eyes closed.
Do Emotionally Intelligent Parents Have More Emotionally Intelligent Kids?
EQ might just be inheritable.
Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast: Ginger + Turmeric Rice Bowl With Kimchi
Shake up your breakfast bowl
Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time
And how she's helping her friend beat cancer, too.
A Chocolate + Nut Brittle That Will Make Your Skin Glow
Who says dessert can't make you glow?
What Makes A Narcissist? These Life Events Might Be Part Of It
Narcissists aren't born that way, it seems.
The Surprising Activity That May Improve Your Mental Health
This is a good one to add to your self-care tool kit.
This Is The Real Reason You're So Indecisive — And How To Break The Cycle
Sometimes too many choices is NOT a good thing.
The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Talking To Their Kids About Sex
Forget about having "The Talk." Instead, just talk.
How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School
Parents can promote social learning within the family by having fun. (Yes, good old-fashioned F-U-N.)