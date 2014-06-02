260 results for

Recipes

A Sweet Potato Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream

This version is satisfying, delicious, and provides an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory boost.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #smoothies #vegan #healthy foods
Caroline Muggia
June 2 2014
Travel

Packing For A Trip This Long Weekend? 5 Wellness Essentials, Editor-Approved

We asked the experts—aka mindbodygreen editors—what to bring on a long weekend.

#Transformative Travel #skin care #food sensitivity
Alexandra Engler
May 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR The Incredible Egg

The One Ingredient That Helps mbg Editors Reach Their Nutrition Goals

Read on to learn about the benefits of eggs and how they can help you reach your nutrition goals.

#partner #food
Krista Soriano
December 27 2018
Parenting

5 Clever Ways Kids Can Support The Elderly While Social Distancing

Keeping your kids entertained while helping the elderly stay connected.

#COVID-19
Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
March 31
Food Trends
Meditation

Mind-Wandering Can Make You More Anxious — Here's How To Stay Present

A few seconds of being present can make a difference in how you feel.

#anxiety #stress #confidence
Caroline Welch
March 18
Off-the-Grid

Our Editors Share Their Absolute Favorite Easy Ways To Avoid Plastic

We've tried 'em all, and these are the ones we're sticking with.

#environmentalism #organic food
Emma Loewe
May 31 2019
Parenting
Parenting
Parenting
Integrative Health

It's Not Just How Much Sleep You Get That Matters — It's WHEN You Fall Asleep, Too

It's not just about the number of hours you clock with your eyes closed.

#news #metabolism
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
September 25 2018
Parenting
Wellness Trends

Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time

And how she's helping her friend beat cancer, too.

#running #fitness #cancer #Journey
Leigh Weingus
September 27 2017
Personal Growth

What Makes A Narcissist? These Life Events Might Be Part Of It

Narcissists aren't born that way, it seems.

#news
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
November 8 2018
Mental Health

The Surprising Activity That May Improve Your Mental Health

This is a good one to add to your self-care tool kit.

#news #friendship #depression
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
October 24 2018
Personal Growth
Parenting

The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Talking To Their Kids About Sex

Forget about having "The Talk." Instead, just talk.

#news #dating
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
October 9 2018
Parenting

How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School

Parents can promote social learning within the family by having fun. (Yes, good old-fashioned F-U-N.)

#COVID-19 #stress #motherhood
Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
May 28