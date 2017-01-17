2794 results for
No One Will Know You Skipped Your Post-Workout Shower With These 4 Tips
Working out in the mornings just got a lot easier.
Meditating While Pregnant Was A Complete Game-Changer For Me. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew
There's a whole lot of science you need to know about.
This Is Exactly How Much Green Tea You Should Be Drinking, According To An R.D.
Step up your green tea game.
10 Tips To Make Your Bedroom A Tranquil Sanctuary
Is your bedroom your happy place? If the answer is no, let's work on making that happen. Why? Sleep is absolutely vital for optimal health. Your...
Want To Figure Out Your Calling? Try This 10-Minute Exercise
Don't take your pen off the paper.
A Mind-Expanding Ritual To Ring In Tomorrow's New Moon In Gemini
This next moon cycle, let the Gemini mind take you to far-out places and open doors to potential you didn't even know was possible.
5 Reasons To Do Downward Dog Every Day
I've been practicing yoga since the mid-80s, and the discovery of Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) was both a gift and a revelation to me....
Self-Care Strategies For Healing From Heartbreak & Grief
Connect, declutter, and feel.
This Communication Tactic Could Be The Key To Saving Your Marriage. Here's What You Need To Know
A little mindfulness goes a long way.
10 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Probiotics
Probiotics ... How do we love thee? Let us count the ways!
A 92-Year-Old Yogi Shares Her Secrets To Happiness & Longevity
Three careers and a lifetime, that’s how long it’s taken to be where I am today. To know who I am and actually like who I am. It takes dedication,...
The Underutilized Kitchen Essential That Can Majorly Boost Your Wellness Routine
It's finally summertime! How will you treat yo'self?
How To Deal With Seasonal Shedding — A Hair Expert Explains
As it turns out, summer is the healthiest season for your hair.
3 Ways Parents Shape Their Kids' Emotional Intelligence Without Realizing It
Hint: It all has to do with how parents express their OWN emotions.
Feng Shui Says These 5 Things Are The Key To A Calming Home
Diagnose your sick home and save it, STAT.
Hunched Over All Day? Here Are 13 Exercises To Improve Your Posture
Generally speaking, your spine is like Jenga blocks. When stacked directly on top of each other it is easy to stay upright, but the more they become...
What Your Spirit Guides Are Trying To Tell You
Four messages that spirit guides want you to know.
The 5 Morning Habits I Practice To Boost My Digestion & Calm My Mind
Taking time for yourself each morning will set your day up for success.
The Secret to Great Sex, Happiness, and Inner Peace
Rumi once said “Every breath you take makes one of two choices: you either surrender to your soul or struggle with doubt.”