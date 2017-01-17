2794 results for

No One Will Know You Skipped Your Post-Workout Shower With These 4 Tips

Working out in the mornings just got a lot easier.

Leigh Weingus
January 17 2017
10 Tips To Make Your Bedroom A Tranquil Sanctuary

Is your bedroom your happy place? If the answer is no, let's work on making that happen. Why? Sleep is absolutely vital for optimal health. Your...

Claudia Petrilli
August 12 2014
A Mind-Expanding Ritual To Ring In Tomorrow's New Moon In Gemini

This next moon cycle, let the Gemini mind take you to far-out places and open doors to potential you didn't even know was possible.

Alexandra Roxo
June 12 2018

5 Reasons To Do Downward Dog Every Day

I've been practicing yoga since the mid-80s, and the discovery of Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) was both a gift and a revelation to me....

K. Mae Copham
July 25 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR KeVita

10 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Probiotics

Probiotics ... How do we love thee? Let us count the ways!

mindbodygreen
February 13 2014

A 92-Year-Old Yogi Shares Her Secrets To Happiness & Longevity

Three careers and a lifetime, that’s how long it’s taken to be where I am today. To know who I am and actually like who I am. It takes dedication,...

Phyllis Sues
July 23 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Julie's Organic
How To Deal With Seasonal Shedding — A Hair Expert Explains

As it turns out, summer is the healthiest season for your hair.

Stefani Padilla
June 3 2018
3 Ways Parents Shape Their Kids' Emotional Intelligence Without Realizing It

Hint: It all has to do with how parents express their OWN emotions.

Marc Brackett, Ph.D.
September 4 2019
Feng Shui Says These 5 Things Are The Key To A Calming Home

Diagnose your sick home and save it, STAT.

Maureen K. Calamia
June 2 2018
Hunched Over All Day? Here Are 13 Exercises To Improve Your Posture

Generally speaking, your spine is like Jenga blocks. When stacked directly on top of each other it is easy to stay upright, but the more they become...

Jessica Moy, DPT
October 6 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR CALIA by Carrie Underwood

The 5 Morning Habits I Practice To Boost My Digestion & Calm My Mind

Taking time for yourself each morning will set your day up for success.

Melanie Torres
May 29 2018
The Secret to Great Sex, Happiness, and Inner Peace

Rumi once said “Every breath you take makes one of two choices: you either surrender to your soul or struggle with doubt.”

Vanessa Scotto, M.A.
December 10 2012
