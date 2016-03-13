2794 results for
My Mindfulness Practice: Sharon Salzberg Shares How She's Been Meditating For 45 Years
When you've been meditating this long, you've got to be doing something right.
A Simple Ritual To Invite More Love Into Your Life
Self love, believe it or not, is a practice
Need A Liver Detox? Here Are 3 Cleansing Recipes To Help You Reset
They're delicious year-round!
A Crash Course On Improving Sleep (From A Holistic Psychiatrist)
This sleep formula will get you ready for bed in no time.
How To Use Your Intuition More, Instead Of Relying On Google All The Time
Messages from Spirit are personal whispers to us—not the collective.
6 Beauty Products That Pack Major Wellness Cred
Meet 6 beauty products that work from the inside out.
20 Ways To Get In Touch With Your Body
Getting in touch with our bodies can be challenging sometimes.
5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely
Loneliness used to terrify me.
Do You Still Need To "Refuel" After A Yoga Class?
To eat or not to eat—that's the post-yoga dilemma.
The Practice That Improved My Mental Health When Nothing Else Did
Here's how I solved my suffering.
If You're Doing One Thing To Spring Clean This Year, Make It This
Leave wintertime dirt in the dust.
How To Do Triangle Pose (Cute Infographic!)
A detailed look at triangle pose.
11 Tips To Feel Calm & Focused: A Psychiatrist Explains
A leading psychiatrist explains why getting negativity under control is crucial to a calm, mindful brain.
If You Only Have Time For One Yoga Pose Daily, Make It This One
These poses are easy, effective, and can be done from the comfort of your home.
Could This Hidden Deficiency Explain Why You're So Tired All The Time?
Do you wake up tired on the reg? Then it's time to get your iron levels checked out.
What Does "Listen To Your Body" Actually Mean?
We hear this all the time: Listen to your body! We should follow how we feel, right? But what does this really mean? And how do we do it?
10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Revive Your Energy
Beat the winter blahs.
A Backbend Sequence For Anyone Who Sits All Day
Many of us spend the majority of our days sitting at a desk, hunched over a computer, rounding our spines, closing off our chests and hearts and...
10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation
There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...
How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness
Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...