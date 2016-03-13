2794 results for

Meditation
Meditation
Functional Food

A Crash Course On Improving Sleep (From A Holistic Psychiatrist)

This sleep formula will get you ready for bed in no time.

#holistic healing #sleep #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 28 2017
Spirituality

How To Use Your Intuition More, Instead Of Relying On Google All The Time

Messages from Spirit are personal whispers to us—not the collective.

#confidence #Journey
Natalie Miles
April 13 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

6 Beauty Products That Pack Major Wellness Cred

Meet 6 beauty products that work from the inside out.

#supplements #partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
April 12 2019
Personal Growth

20 Ways To Get In Touch With Your Body

Getting in touch with our bodies can be challenging sometimes.

#healing #beauty #happiness #gratitude #mind body connection
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
July 25 2014
Personal Growth
Recovery

Do You Still Need To "Refuel" After A Yoga Class?

To eat or not to eat—that's the post-yoga dilemma.

#flexibility #Blood Sugar #fats #yoga #energy
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 31 2019
Personal Growth
Home
Routines
Mental Health

11 Tips To Feel Calm & Focused: A Psychiatrist Explains

A leading psychiatrist explains why getting negativity under control is crucial to a calm, mindful brain.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #health
Joseph Annibali, M.D.
January 6 2016
Routines

If You Only Have Time For One Yoga Pose Daily, Make It This One

These poses are easy, effective, and can be done from the comfort of your home.

#empowerment #stress #flexibility #confidence #yoga
Kristin Mitchell
March 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Could This Hidden Deficiency Explain Why You're So Tired All The Time?

Do you wake up tired on the reg? Then it's time to get your iron levels checked out.

#supplements #energy
mindbodygreen
September 5 2017

What Does "Listen To Your Body" Actually Mean?

We hear this all the time: Listen to your body! We should follow how we feel, right? But what does this really mean? And how do we do it?

#mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Michael Taylor
November 15 2013
Routines

A Backbend Sequence For Anyone Who Sits All Day

Many of us spend the majority of our days sitting at a desk, hunched over a computer, rounding our spines, closing off our chests and hearts and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga poses #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
August 6 2013

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #savasana #yoga
Amy Jirsa
October 17 2013
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016