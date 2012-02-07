4420 results for

Personal Growth

10 Things to Remind Yourself on a Daily Basis

To achieve mental balance, I have to make a habit of reminding myself of a few important things.

Madison Sonnier
February 7 2012
Personal Growth

A Look at How Yoga Became a Tool for Women's Empowerment and Activism

"Yoga is one of the most politically subversive activities of our time.”

Melanie Klein
December 12 2012
Personal Growth

How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know

Temptation building, habit stacking, and more expert-approved strategies for helping your goals actually stick.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 6
Personal Growth

10 Things I Wish I'd Known About Health When I Was A 20-Something Supermodel

If only I knew then what I know now, I would have saved myself from years of frustration and poor health!

Carré Otis
August 28 2013
Personal Growth

You Are the Most Important Person in YOUR World: 8 Ways to Practice Self-Care Over the Holidays

This holiday season, to ensure there is more love, connection and care in our lives, let’s put our focus on developing a consistent practice of...

Michael Eisen
December 7 2012
Love

5 Things I Learned from Moving Back Home with My Mom

To my own amazing, trinket-loving Mama: Thank you. I love you.

Jasmin Bedria, CPT, CNS
December 5 2012
Personal Growth

5 Moments of Reflection Through Yoga

Yoga reminds me to not only learn, but to reflect.

Camicia Bennett
August 16 2011
Personal Growth
Routines

5 Tips for Yoga Sequencing

It’s helpful for students to practice to a familiar sequence.

Karen Fabian
January 25 2012

Avoid a Detox Crisis! Common Snags and How to Dodge Them

As natural health enthusiasts, we all love the idea of total-body cleansing and detox, right?

Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
November 14 2012

How I Overcame Self-Hatred and Lost 100+ lbs

I was born in the Deep South, in Mobile, Alabama, also known as the Azalea City because of the vibrant landscapes colored by these beautiful flowers....

Bryant McGill
November 12 2012
Mental Health

Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed

"I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on."

Penelope Draganic
June 15 2016
Spirituality

What Is Yoga? Are We Really Getting It?

We all want it, that feeling where we are overflowing with so much joy we cannot contain it.

Hope Zvara
November 7 2012
Motivation

5 Ways to Make the Most of Your First Yoga Class

Perhaps this year is the year of downward dog!

Ryan McGinnis
January 4 2012
Meditation

3 Ways To Stop Swimming In Your Own S***

Have you ever seen fish in a dirty tank? They look droopy and dull and float around like they have shackles strapped to their fins. Their energy is...

John Kim, LMFT
June 20 2014
Spirituality

Tara Stiles on Doing Yoga with Deepak Chopra and Their New DVD

Tara Stiles is not only a valuable contributor to MBG, but also a dear friend and a yoga rock star. She's got a lot going on these days, and she gives...

Jason Wachob
December 5 2011
Routines

10 Components of a Yoga Teaching Plan

It’s important to be looking ahead to your development as a teacher.

Karen Fabian
September 18 2012
Personal Growth

How To Create A Life Of True Fulfillment

At the root of all these frustrations is a misunderstanding about who we really are and the nature of true fulfillment.

Deepak Chopra
May 23 2013
Motivation