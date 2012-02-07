4420 results for
10 Things to Remind Yourself on a Daily Basis
To achieve mental balance, I have to make a habit of reminding myself of a few important things.
A Look at How Yoga Became a Tool for Women's Empowerment and Activism
"Yoga is one of the most politically subversive activities of our time.”
How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know
Temptation building, habit stacking, and more expert-approved strategies for helping your goals actually stick.
10 Things I Wish I'd Known About Health When I Was A 20-Something Supermodel
If only I knew then what I know now, I would have saved myself from years of frustration and poor health!
You Are the Most Important Person in YOUR World: 8 Ways to Practice Self-Care Over the Holidays
This holiday season, to ensure there is more love, connection and care in our lives, let’s put our focus on developing a consistent practice of...
5 Things I Learned from Moving Back Home with My Mom
To my own amazing, trinket-loving Mama: Thank you. I love you.
5 Moments of Reflection Through Yoga
Yoga reminds me to not only learn, but to reflect.
A Practice of Surrender and Trust: A Journey into Gravity-Defying Yoga Postures
The process of surrender is essential while learning challenging poses.
5 Tips for Yoga Sequencing
It’s helpful for students to practice to a familiar sequence.
Avoid a Detox Crisis! Common Snags and How to Dodge Them
As natural health enthusiasts, we all love the idea of total-body cleansing and detox, right?
How I Overcame Self-Hatred and Lost 100+ lbs
I was born in the Deep South, in Mobile, Alabama, also known as the Azalea City because of the vibrant landscapes colored by these beautiful flowers....
Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed
"I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on."
What Is Yoga? Are We Really Getting It?
We all want it, that feeling where we are overflowing with so much joy we cannot contain it.
5 Ways to Make the Most of Your First Yoga Class
Perhaps this year is the year of downward dog!
A Closer Look at "Positive Energy"
The science behind positive thinking.
3 Ways To Stop Swimming In Your Own S***
Have you ever seen fish in a dirty tank? They look droopy and dull and float around like they have shackles strapped to their fins. Their energy is...
Tara Stiles on Doing Yoga with Deepak Chopra and Their New DVD
Tara Stiles is not only a valuable contributor to MBG, but also a dear friend and a yoga rock star. She's got a lot going on these days, and she gives...
10 Components of a Yoga Teaching Plan
It’s important to be looking ahead to your development as a teacher.
How To Create A Life Of True Fulfillment
At the root of all these frustrations is a misunderstanding about who we really are and the nature of true fulfillment.
Surviving the Intimidation of Your First Yoga Class
How to get past the fear.