4420 results for
25 Ways to Pay it Forward Today
“If you have much, give of your wealth; if you have little, give of your heart.”
Arm Balances: Gateway to Female Empowerment
How to feel strong with arm balances and inversions.
How A Breakup Helped Me Understand Love
As a love coach, I'm dedicated to guiding people toward clarity and peace in relationships. So it seems appropriate for me to tell you how I gained...
Let Go, Let Love: Surrender to Your Higher Self
Let Go, Let Love. What a truly powerful affirmation!
Is Grief Impacting Your Life?
We're never really taught how to handle loss.
Supported Spine Opener: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the supported spine opener.
10 Spiritual Lessons for a Better & Happier Life
So you can create change from the inside out.
Yoga Is for Everyone (Even If You're Not Perfect!)
Seriously, yes even you.
7 Reasons Why Yogis Are Happier People
More and more studies are confirming what yogis have been claiming all along: Those who consistently practice yoga are consistently happier.
3 Reasons Why Guys Need Yoga
For too long, women have tried to keep us guys out of their yoga classes. They've told us it's nothing but a little stretching. It will force us to...
10 Things That Will Help You Enjoy The Rest Of Winter
Warm up!
How I Maintained My Yoga Practice And Sanity During A Difficult Pregnancy
I had envisioned myself floating around in white yoga clothing, cradling my growing bump.
Can You Eat Raw Food AND Stay Warm?
Great news — you don't have to compromise one for the other.
Yoga Poses for Back Pain: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
Whether the origins are some acute injury or long-term stress, there are a few simple poses that can help with back pain.
17 Ways To Shed Negativity And Achieve Happiness
How many of us feel complete self-love and self-compassion? How many of us take care of our own needs and rely on the way we look at ourselves instead...
8 Tips For Teaching Corporate Yoga
Privately contracted jobs give you some room to work with in terms of customizing the offering to best meet the needs of the students.
There Is No Competition in Yoga
Working toward a goal without being competitive.
6 Types Of Spirit Guides & How To Communicate With Them
Practical strategies for recognizing their signs and synchronicities:
6 Yoga Retreat Myths - Debunked!
Two years ago I wouldn't have gone on a yoga retreat. Now I run a travel company specializing in them.
Breaking the Rules: 11 Thoughts That Make Yoga Your Own
Reflecting on what I've learned through Tara and Tao Porchon-Lynch (and her uniquely useful perspective on changes in yoga over the last 30 years),...