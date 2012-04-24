4420 results for

Personal Growth

25 Ways to Pay it Forward Today

“If you have much, give of your wealth; if you have little, give of your heart.”

Jen Nicomedes Stone
April 24 2012
Routines

How A Breakup Helped Me Understand Love

As a love coach, I'm dedicated to guiding people toward clarity and peace in relationships. So it seems appropriate for me to tell you how I gained...

Shelly Bullard, MFT
March 15 2013
Spirituality
Mental Health

Is Grief Impacting Your Life?

We're never really taught how to handle loss.

Michael Misenheimer
April 16 2012
Routines

Supported Spine Opener: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the supported spine opener.

Michael Taylor
September 10 2010
Spirituality
Motivation
Meditation

7 Reasons Why Yogis Are Happier People

More and more studies are confirming what yogis have been claiming all along: Those who consistently practice yoga are consistently happier.

Adrienne Jurado
March 4 2013

3 Reasons Why Guys Need Yoga

For too long, women have tried to keep us guys out of their yoga classes. They've told us it's nothing but a little stretching. It will force us to...

Michael Taylor
April 10 2012
Wellness Trends
Women's Health

How I Maintained My Yoga Practice And Sanity During A Difficult Pregnancy

I had envisioned myself floating around in white yoga clothing, cradling my growing bump.

Cheryl MacDonald
March 1 2013
Functional Food

Can You Eat Raw Food AND Stay Warm?

Great news — you don't have to compromise one for the other.

Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
February 28 2013
Routines

Yoga Poses for Back Pain: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

Whether the origins are some acute injury or long-term stress, there are a few simple poses that can help with back pain.

Michael Taylor
September 7 2010

17 Ways To Shed Negativity And Achieve Happiness

How many of us feel complete self-love and self-compassion? How many of us take care of our own needs and rely on the way we look at ourselves instead...

Cynthia Belmer
February 22 2013
Routines

8 Tips For Teaching Corporate Yoga

Privately contracted jobs give you some room to work with in terms of customizing the offering to best meet the needs of the students.

Karen Fabian
February 22 2013
Personal Growth

There Is No Competition in Yoga

Working toward a goal without being competitive.

Heidi Kristoffer
June 22 2011
Spirituality

6 Types Of Spirit Guides & How To Communicate With Them

Practical strategies for recognizing their signs and synchronicities:

Tanya Carroll Richardson
January 23 2015
Travel

6 Yoga Retreat Myths - Debunked!

Two years ago I wouldn't have gone on a yoga retreat. Now I run a travel company specializing in them.

Ben Crosky
March 30 2012
Motivation

Breaking the Rules: 11 Thoughts That Make Yoga Your Own

Reflecting on what I've learned through Tara and Tao Porchon-Lynch (and her uniquely useful perspective on changes in yoga over the last 30 years),...

Michael Taylor
October 5 2011