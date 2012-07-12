4446 results for

Personal Growth

Shift Happens

It is perfectly ok to admit—out loud, even—that everything is not OK.

#happiness #yoga sutras #mindfulness #yogis #abundance
Daniel Scott
July 12 2012
Personal Growth

Colonel Yoga

An unexpected yoga teacher.

#yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #inspiration
Shannon Hill
August 24 2011
Routines

21 Ways To Detox Your Home

Many of us have done a detox in order to eliminate internal toxins from our body, but how many of us do anything about the toxins in our homes? Common...

#toxic #environmentalism #personal growth #detox
Frank Lipman, M.D.
July 15 2013
Personal Growth

5 Personal Experiences to Use for Teaching Yoga

How to bring your personal experiences to the mat.

#love #healing #relationships #yoga poses #happiness
Karen Fabian
December 5 2011
Spirituality

7 Ayurvedic Tips to Keep Cool This Summer

When things heat up outside, the key to perfect health is to find ways to cool down – mentally, emotionally and physically.

#Ayurveda
Jillian Lavender
July 3 2012
Personal Growth

8 Tips for Understanding Grief and Rediscovering Gratitude in Times of Loss

Certain patterns of knowledge and tools that were imperative to my healing.

#healing #relationships #nature #gratitude #meditation
Melissa Rousseau
May 4 2012
Spirituality

Yoga: An Ideal and Balanced Life

It’s about acknowledging what your heart and gut are compelled to do, following this bliss and surrounding yourself by those who only wish to reflect...

#healing #yoga poses #happiness #mindfulness #yogis
Dani Marie Robinson
July 1 2012
Beauty

30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now

You'll want to bookmark this list.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 6 2017
Meditation
Outdoors

Connecting to the Earth

Connect to the Earth through your five senses.

#new york city #yoga sutras #culture #personal growth #yoga
Tamar Samir
May 27 2011
Mental Health
Sex

Sex & Chinese Medicine: Q & A with Jill Blakeway

How Chinese medicine can help heat things up in the bedroom.

#relationships #new york city #sex #wellness #healthy foods
Jason Wachob
February 7 2011
Motivation

5 Things Yoga Has Taught Me in My 20s

These are just the tip of a very, very large iceberg.

#happiness #yoga sutras #culture #yogis #yoga
Francesca Budesheim
June 23 2012
Personal Growth
Parenting

After A Decade, I Finally Reconnected With My Father

By the time I left for college, I hadn't seen my father since I was eight years old.

#love #relationships #wellness #personal growth
Daisy Rosario
June 17 2013
Beauty
Personal Growth
Meditation

Boomer Yoga: Every Moment Is a Choice

Look at the forest. We walk through it every day and believe it to be the same forest. But not a single leaf is the same as yesterday. Every particle...

#meditation #mind body connection #wellness #yoga #pranayama
Beryl Bender Birch
January 6 2011
Personal Growth