Shift Happens
It is perfectly ok to admit—out loud, even—that everything is not OK.
Colonel Yoga
An unexpected yoga teacher.
Why Yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong Aren't Like Other Workouts
All helping to deepen the mind-body connection.
21 Ways To Detox Your Home
Many of us have done a detox in order to eliminate internal toxins from our body, but how many of us do anything about the toxins in our homes? Common...
5 Personal Experiences to Use for Teaching Yoga
How to bring your personal experiences to the mat.
7 Ayurvedic Tips to Keep Cool This Summer
When things heat up outside, the key to perfect health is to find ways to cool down – mentally, emotionally and physically.
8 Tips for Understanding Grief and Rediscovering Gratitude in Times of Loss
Certain patterns of knowledge and tools that were imperative to my healing.
Yoga: An Ideal and Balanced Life
It’s about acknowledging what your heart and gut are compelled to do, following this bliss and surrounding yourself by those who only wish to reflect...
30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now
You'll want to bookmark this list.
The Importance of Rest: Why You Should Fully Experience Savasana
Experience the silence and rest you've been craving.
Connecting to the Earth
Connect to the Earth through your five senses.
Why A Week In A Psychiatric Hospital Was A Gift
I learned so much about myself and my triggers.
Sex & Chinese Medicine: Q & A with Jill Blakeway
How Chinese medicine can help heat things up in the bedroom.
5 Things Yoga Has Taught Me in My 20s
These are just the tip of a very, very large iceberg.
Overcoming Anorexia
I made it. You can, too.
After A Decade, I Finally Reconnected With My Father
By the time I left for college, I hadn't seen my father since I was eight years old.
What Does 'Beauty' Mean to You?
Fall in love with yourself.
Why I Love My Imperfections
How my dream helped me accept myself.
Boomer Yoga: Every Moment Is a Choice
Look at the forest. We walk through it every day and believe it to be the same forest. But not a single leaf is the same as yesterday. Every particle...
Yoga Firsts
Yoga is full of Firsts.