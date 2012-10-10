4446 results for

How To Eat Like a Buddhist In 10 Easy Steps (And Why You Should)

10 lessons on healthy eating we could all stand to learn from Buddhist monks.

Kerry Monaghan Bajaj, M.A.
October 10 2012

11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge

When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...

Phoebe Lapine
October 11 2014

5 Reasons To Stop Trying To Self Heal & Go To The Doctor NOW

When I read about the possible "missed" cancer diagnosis mentioned in this article, my heart sank. It made me think of at least 10 people who had...

Amy Shah, M.D.
November 6 2013
How To Heal A Broken Heart

There's no getting around pain in this life.

Ally Hamilton
November 5 2013

Why I'm Excited To Turn 40

In a little over a month, I will officially hit the big 4-0! So many people dread these major birthdays, but I am actually looking forward to what the...

Michelle Bland
November 2 2013
5 Ways to Advance Your Upward Dog

Get more out of this pose.

Jennifer White
October 2 2012

10 Healthy Habits That Are Worth The Time & Money

Lemon water is worth the hype. (And 9 other reasonable wellness habits.)

Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2016
​What I Wish Everyone Knew About Endometriosis

It can take years and multiple failed treatments before a woman finally receives the care she needs to relieve her pain.

Libby Hopton, M.A.
October 16 2013

4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old

I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...

Jennifer Pastiloff
September 19 2012
5 Herbs to Spice Up Your Sex Life

Tickle your palate and your parts.

Tinamarie Bernard
September 14 2012
When Science Gets Dismissed As "Alternative"

Rather than simply prescribing drugs, as doctors our presence can be a force for healing.

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 27 2013
7 Laws to Live Your Yoga

World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...

Lisa Mitchell
September 5 2012
27 Awesome Inversions From Rockstar Yogis

Here at MBG we love yoga and we love going upside down! We know how difficult it can be to invert, and how great it can feel when you finally get the...

mindbodygreen
March 14 2013
5 Ways to Deal with the Emotional Side of Detoxing

Emotions certainly are expressed physically, and they can be stored as well.

Demetra Szatkowski
September 2 2012
Why Aren't You Getting What You Want? A Quiz To Find Out

Extremely hard work can be extremely unproductive. In fact, popular words used to describe success, like “massive," “supercharged” and “extreme,” can...

Dana Claudat
September 11 2013
I Love Yoga...But It Didn't Help Me Love My Body

It is perfectly possible to feel a storm on the surface yet at the same time peace within.

Bethany Eanes
August 23 2012