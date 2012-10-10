4446 results for
How To Eat Like a Buddhist In 10 Easy Steps (And Why You Should)
10 lessons on healthy eating we could all stand to learn from Buddhist monks.
11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge
When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...
5 Reasons To Stop Trying To Self Heal & Go To The Doctor NOW
When I read about the possible "missed" cancer diagnosis mentioned in this article, my heart sank. It made me think of at least 10 people who had...
How To Heal A Broken Heart
There's no getting around pain in this life.
Why I'm Excited To Turn 40
In a little over a month, I will officially hit the big 4-0! So many people dread these major birthdays, but I am actually looking forward to what the...
5 Ways to Advance Your Upward Dog
Get more out of this pose.
10 Healthy Habits That Are Worth The Time & Money
Lemon water is worth the hype. (And 9 other reasonable wellness habits.)
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Endometriosis
It can take years and multiple failed treatments before a woman finally receives the care she needs to relieve her pain.
4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old
I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...
5 Herbs to Spice Up Your Sex Life
Tickle your palate and your parts.
Why Embracing Your Flaws Can Be a Great Thing
Every flaw has a purpose.
Yoga & Meditation Boosts Kids Grades in School
How yoga can help your kids.
When Science Gets Dismissed As "Alternative"
Rather than simply prescribing drugs, as doctors our presence can be a force for healing.
7 Laws to Live Your Yoga
World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...
27 Awesome Inversions From Rockstar Yogis
Here at MBG we love yoga and we love going upside down! We know how difficult it can be to invert, and how great it can feel when you finally get the...
5 Ways to Deal with the Emotional Side of Detoxing
Emotions certainly are expressed physically, and they can be stored as well.
7 Easy Ways to Enhance Your Meditation Practice
They're oh so easy.
Why Aren't You Getting What You Want? A Quiz To Find Out
Extremely hard work can be extremely unproductive. In fact, popular words used to describe success, like “massive," “supercharged” and “extreme,” can...
How to Be a Kinder & More Loving Person
A look into loving kindness meditation.
I Love Yoga...But It Didn't Help Me Love My Body
It is perfectly possible to feel a storm on the surface yet at the same time peace within.