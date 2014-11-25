2794 results for

Sex

5 Ways To Get What You Want In Bed

In my sexuality education workshops, there is one question people ask me very often: "How do I tell my partner what I like?"

#relationships #awareness #sex #personal growth #communication
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 25 2014
Women's Health

What Your Period Can Tell You About Your Hormonal Health

What is your period trying to tell you?

#hormones #health
Alisa Vitti
July 14 2016
Routines

Inside The Trendy New Workout Everyone Is Addicted To

Who knew bouncing around could burn so many calories?

#workout
Leigh Weingus
July 14 2016

5 Reasons You're Bloated + What To Do About It

There are many easy steps you can take at home to get a jump-start on your digestive health and rid yourself of the bloat.

#healing #digestion #health #microbiome
Shawn Mynar
July 13 2016
Food Trends

This Badass Boss Lady Uses Weed To Combat Her Gluten Sensitivity

Meet the woman behind the first healthy marijuana edibles company.

#dessert #sugar #coconut oil
Liz Moody
November 28 2017
Routines

Good Morning Yoga Sequence

This is a 10-15 minute morning sequence designed to wake up the body and target all of the places that might need a little extra space and life...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yogis #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
January 6 2012

25 Habits Of People Who Are Happy, Healthy & Successful

Who among us doesn't want to be a happy, healthy and successful human being? Still, it can be easy to lose your way, which is why I've compiled a list...

#toxic #happiness #personal growth #fear
Kristy Rao
June 19 2013
Mental Health
Love
Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know About The Heart-Opening Cancer New Moon

Here are seven ways to make the most of the weekend's emotive and dreamy Cancerian energy, and open your heart during the sensitive Crab's new moon:

#personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
July 4 2016
Motivation

The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition

Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.

#fitness #wellness
Lara Hudson
November 16 2014
Women's Health

Get To Know The 4 Phases Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Tap into the different physical and emotional strengths that the phases in your cycle can bring about in you.

#empowerment #hormones #energy
Nicole Jardim
November 13 2014
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Love

5 Things You Should Never Do On Facebook

As powerful a tool Facebook can be for connecting family and friends (and even making new friends), it also has a dark side.

#love #relationships #technology #communication
Clinton Power
November 10 2014
Motivation
Spirituality

5 Easy Ways To Begin A Spiritual Practice Today

Many of us want to bring spirituality into our lives but don't know where to begin.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga
Tara Mullarkey
January 23 2013

If I Never Teach a Yoga Class, I’ll Still Be Glad I Did Teacher Training

I completed yoga teacher training through YogaWorks in December of last year. I still haven’t taught a public class. And I’m okay with that.

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Rebecca Seed
June 6 2013
Routines