Travel
Spirituality

90 Minutes With A Shaman Changed My Life: Here's How

In my mind, the journey was an interesting form of therapy that allowed me to exercise my imagination and to really sit with and interpret what my...

#holistic healing #writing #personal growth #spirituality
Cyrena Lee
August 16 2016

10 Secrets To Cultivating Sexual Intimacy In A New Relationship

"While small talk is harmless but effective in maintaining an amicable work environment, this nonstop superficial conversation is toxic to intimate...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #dating
Kelly McDonnell-Arnold, M.A., MBA, RSW
August 15 2016
Women's Health
Healthy Weight
Spirituality
Personal Growth

7 Signs Your Hormones Are Out Of Whack + What To Do

"I just don't feel like myself" is something I often hear from patients dealing with hormonal imbalances.

#healing #hormones #women's health #health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
August 10 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

6 Scientifically Proven Ways To Wean Yourself Off Sugar

When it comes to reducing sugar consumption, science is the way to go.

#Nourishing New Year #sugar #sugar-free
mindbodygreen
January 5 2018
Integrative Health
Functional Food

8 Best Anti-Aging Foods

Let's face it: no one wants to age.

#avocado #antioxidant #slideshows #beauty #aging
Hayley Hobson
July 5 2013
Parenting

5 Ways Children Remind Us To Heal

Our children teach us something special about ourselves every day of the year, as the seasons, too, change and we grow.

#healing #relationships #parenting
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
December 9 2014
Spirituality

I Am A Yoga Addict

When I’m not doing yoga, I’m often Googling it and reading about it. 

#love #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Polly Brennan
February 13 2013
Love

5 Keys To Being Single & Deeply Happy

American culture teaches us that in order to be happy, or at least fully happy, you have to be in a loving relationship with a partner.

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness
Maya Diamond, M.A., MFT
December 5 2014
Sex

7 Myths About Tantra To Stop Believing (From The World's Leading Expert)

Tantra is about physical empowerment and sexual liberation. Here's what else you should know.

#love #relationships #manifestation #sexuality #tantric sex
Psalm Isadora
July 26 2016
Routines
Spirituality

9 Celebs Who Swear By The Healing Effects Of Crystals

Crystals are no longer just some "Hollyweird" accessory. They're mainstream.

#celebrity #energy
Emi Boscamp
July 19 2016
Personal Growth

What Finally Made Me Stop Drinking (When Nothing Else Could)

I quit drinking alcohol and eating sugar, cold turkey. Here's what happened.

#alcohol #clean food #happiness #food how to #abundance
Natasha Salman
July 19 2016

What Your Skin Reveals About Your Health

Take a second and look at your skin from head to toe. What do you see? Many people observe wrinkles, acne, eczema, uneven rough skin or rosacea....

#toxic #nutrition #acne #beauty #hormones
Megan Kelly
November 26 2014

6 Ways To Manifest The Life You Want

'Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions! We get super excited to start the year by eating right, hitting the gym, setting our monthly budgets, and...

#happiness #personal growth #chakras
Stacy Michelle
January 5 2014