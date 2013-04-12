1536 results for
Is Your Green Smoothie ACTUALLY Healthy And Balanced?
Green smoothies are all the hype these days.
Aches & Pains After Eating? 5 Signs It May Be An Undiagnosed Food Allergy
Patients who come to see me with chronic symptoms often have many potential overlapping medical issues.
My Perfect Summer Lunch: Vegetarian Open Sandwich
A simple, healthy, and economical lunch option.
9 Reasons To Consider A Healthy Detox Diet & Exactly What To Eat
"Detoxing"—the right way—can have big perks.
Gluten-Free and Vegan Caesar Salad
A healthier spin on the classic salad.
I'm An Integrative Psychiatrist: Here Are 9 Things I Recommend Before Antidepressants
Here are 9 things an integrative psychiatrist recommends before antidepressants.
Raw Recipe: 5-Minute Savory Mushroom Soup
I don't know about you, but I have fond memories of Campbell's creamy mushroom soup. The decadence, the savory taste, the ease of preparation — all...
The Simple Elimination Diet That Could Change Your Life Forever
The foods you're eating every day could be slowly corrupting your health and shortening your lifespan—this is the diet that can fix that.
Do You Really Need To Eat Breakfast?
Is breakfast is the most important meal?
4 Natural Treatments For Common Skin Conditions
Topical steroids don't get to the root of the problem.
48 Foods To Balance Your Hormones & Give You Glowing Skin
These foods will make your skin glow.
The Essential Grocery List for 'Clean' Eating
What exactly is a clean diet? It may vary from person to person, but for me it is one that contains unprocessed, whole (mostly plant) foods sans...
If I Could Marry a Fruit, It Would Be an Avocado
I'm in love with avocados.
26 Tricks To Detox Your Home & Body
You don't need to be a rocket scientist to understand that the better we care for our body, the better we look and feel. One way to treat yourself...
If You're Missing This Nutrient, You're Aging Way Faster
Lacking it might also be the reason for your brain fog.
8 Tips To Make Grain Withdrawal Easier On Your Mind & Body
It's difficult to cut cold turkey
30 Tricks I Use To Maintain A Weight I Love (Without Depriving Myself)
Losing weight and keeping it off used to be a real struggle for me. I've dabbled in the South Beach Diet, Weight Watchers, The Zone, and Atkins. I...
8 Real People Share Why They Stopped Being Vegan
At the end of the day, different diets work for different people.
What Is GABA & How Do You Maintain Healthy Levels?
Everything you need to know about this neurotransmitter.
The Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Detox
Want a hormone-balancing, brain fog-clearing, tummy-soothing detox with a side effect of weight loss?