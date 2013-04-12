1536 results for

Aches & Pains After Eating? 5 Signs It May Be An Undiagnosed Food Allergy

Patients who come to see me with chronic symptoms often have many potential overlapping medical issues.

#allergies #food sensitivity #energy
Richard Horowitz, M.D.
February 18 2014
I'm An Integrative Psychiatrist: Here Are 9 Things I Recommend Before Antidepressants

Here are 9 things an integrative psychiatrist recommends before antidepressants.

#anxiety #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 4 2018

Raw Recipe: 5-Minute Savory Mushroom Soup

I don't know about you, but I have fond memories of Campbell's creamy mushroom soup. The decadence, the savory taste, the ease of preparation — all...

#avocado #ginger #healthy recipes #raw #raw foods recipes
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
May 2 2013
The Simple Elimination Diet That Could Change Your Life Forever

The foods you're eating every day could be slowly corrupting your health and shortening your lifespan—this is the diet that can fix that.

#cleanse #gluten-free
Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 6 2014
Do You Really Need To Eat Breakfast?

Is breakfast is the most important meal?

#smoothie #nutrition #healthy foods #food
Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
February 5 2014
4 Natural Treatments For Common Skin Conditions

Topical steroids don't get to the root of the problem.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Antonia Balfour, LAc
February 3 2014
The Essential Grocery List for 'Clean' Eating

What exactly is a clean diet? It may vary from person to person, but for me it is one that contains unprocessed, whole (mostly plant) foods sans...

#Herbs #avocado #organic food #dinner #healthy foods
Rachel Frank-Tuomey, M.A.
July 3 2012
26 Tricks To Detox Your Home & Body

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to understand that the better we care for our body, the better we look and feel. One way to treat yourself...

#detox #home
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
June 8 2015
30 Tricks I Use To Maintain A Weight I Love (Without Depriving Myself)

Losing weight and keeping it off used to be a real struggle for me. I've dabbled in the South Beach Diet, Weight Watchers, The Zone, and Atkins. I...

#weight loss #weight loss success
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
May 20 2015
8 Real People Share Why They Stopped Being Vegan

At the end of the day, different diets work for different people.

#empowerment #plants #vegetarian #body positivity #vegan
Liz Moody
May 7 2018
What Is GABA & How Do You Maintain Healthy Levels?

Everything you need to know about this neurotransmitter.

#anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements #brain
Stephanie Eckelkamp
April 12 2018
The Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Detox

Want a hormone-balancing, brain fog-clearing, tummy-soothing detox with a side effect of weight loss?

#inflammation #cleanse
Amy Shah, M.D.
December 6 2013