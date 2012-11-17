1797 results for

Integrative Health

Why Swimming Is Great for Your Body, Mind & Soul

With so many peripheral benefits in one workout, you can kill two birds (or should I say six birds!) with one stone.

#swimming #breathing #meditation #yoga
Brett Callan
November 17 2012
Functional Food

How To Make Kefir At Home

How to make kefir at home, including kefir grains, what milks to use, and its health benefits. 

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Joni Sweet
March 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Amazing Grass

Your Morning Checklist: 9 Health Hacks This Wellness Expert Is Crazy About

Peep this busy blogger and yoga teacher's must-steal health hacks, from greens powder and full-fat coffee, to intuitive movement and walking breaks.

#smoothie #nutrition #alkaline #wellness #fat
Jordan Younger
April 5 2017
Personal Growth

What I Learned From A Retreat At An Ashram

Time passes with purpose when you're camping and isolated from the hubbub of cell phones, automobiles and the daily grind.

#meditation #personal growth #vegetarian #yoga #healthy foods
Sara Courter
September 16 2013
Motivation

How I Swapped My Eating Disorder For A Yoga Addiction

Breaking this deep-rooted destructive addiction wasn't easy, that’s for sure!

#meditation #addiction #yoga #body image #food
Pauline Hanuise
March 21 2013
Personal Growth
Spirituality

6 Mystical Secrets To Planting Powerful Seeds Of Intention Under The Aries New Moon

Refresh, renew, release! The March 27 Aries new moon is a cosmic spring awakening and a fertile time for planting seeds of intention.

#personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
March 26 2017
Love
Beauty

The Leader Of LA's Yoga Scene Says Kundalini Can Change The Shape Of Your Face

The yoga that increases your radiance and natural glow.

#yoga
Guru Jagat
March 24 2017
Personal Growth
Meditation
Routines

Good Morning Yoga Sequence

This is a 10-15 minute morning sequence designed to wake up the body and target all of the places that might need a little extra space and life...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yogis #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
January 6 2012

5 Things Women Need To Know About Staying Safe

Every two minutes, a sexual assault occurs in this country. Because of that, I’d like to share some guidelines for summer safety. Yes, these tips can...

#fitness #safety #wellness #communication #tips
Jennifer Cassetta
June 20 2014
Meditation
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Easy Tips To Improve The Air Quality In Your Home

Did you know that people in industrialized countries spend as much as 90% of their time indoors? We work, study, eat, drink, and sleep in enclosed...

#product reviews #environmentalism #wellness #grocery shopping #home
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
February 27 2013
Personal Growth

Why I Quit Yoga Teacher Training

Here’s why teaching yoga just wasn't for me.

#fitness #yoga teacher training #yoga #realtalk: fitness
Kate Miller
November 18 2015
Personal Growth

How Yoga Helped Me Accept Change

Let’s be real. Few of us enjoy change. It’s difficult.

#relationships #yoga poses #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Janna Leyde
October 18 2012

Yoga Advice That All Beginners Need to Know

Starting a yoga practice can be well, weird. Walking in to a class with thirty other people who seem to know exactly what is going on is intimidating....

#yoga poses #breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
November 2 2012