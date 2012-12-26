1829 results for
7 Secrets Of Becoming A Successful Yoga Teacher
The greatest gifts you can give to your students.
Can A Narcissist Ever Change?
Here's what to consider if you realize you're dating a narcissist.
3 Changes I Made To Stop Feeling Anxious & Start Enjoying Life
I was afraid of being alone and wouldn’t travel anywhere if a hospital wasn’t nearby.
8 Yoga Poses To Help Cervical Spine & Neck Issues
How yoga can relieve neck pain.
22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer
Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.
8 Things I've Learned About Yoga Since Having A Baby
Almost a year ago to the day, I wrote an article about what it was like to practice yoga soon after having a baby. Now, one year into motherhood, not...
Leonardo DiCaprio's New Eco-Documentary: 5 Things You Need To Know
This is a serious must-see.
Why Meditation & Visualization Aren't The Same (And How To Use Them)
Meditation and visualization affect the brain and body in completely different ways.
4 Barre Moves For A Strong Core
I began teaching group exercise classes about 20 years ago. Today, I am the founder of barre3, which is based on classes that combine the disciplines...
The Ultimate Guide To Your Chakras: What To Eat, Say & Think To Balance Each
Who knew that eggplant helped balance the third eye?
5 Tips To Make Any Yoga Class Kick Your Ass
Are you that yogi who always looks for the word “power” in front of any yoga class description?
5 Tips for Teachers to Have a Happy and Healthy Vinyasa Class
What makes a great yoga class? Here are 5 simple guidelines for a happy and healthy Vinyasa class.
Debunking The 5 Myths Way Too Many People Believe About Yoga
They may have worked for you in the past, but those days are over because today I’m debunking them!
A Simple Morning Routine To Feel Happy & Productive Every Day
I used to wake up each morning with no time to get ready. I'd be totally rushed and scrambling to get out of the door. The rest of the day, I'd be...
4 Yoga Poses For Perfect Posture If You Sit All Day
These poses will counteract the effects of slouching.
How To Protect Your Energy From Draining Family Members During The Holidays
Breathe in, breathe out.
8 Tips for a Successful Home Yoga Practice
Developing a home yoga practice and committing to it is a profound tool for deepening into your own personal relationship with yoga.
The Truth About Getting Better In Yoga
I recently dropped in on a yoga class, which I later found out was a Level 4. Typically I don't just "drop in," but I'm new in town and seeking a yoga...
7 Totally Doable Ways To Reduce The Amount Of Plastic You Use
Plastics are cheap, useful and ubiquitous. They’re also made almost entirely from mixtures of synthetic chemicals that don’t occur in nature.
5 Most Overused (And Underexplained) Yoga Terms
Yoga teachers have a language all their own, and I'm not talking about Sanskrit.