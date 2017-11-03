1627 results for

Recovery
Functional Food
Travel
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Integrative Health

My Hormonal Breakouts Are History — Thanks To Evening Primrose Oil

Is evening primrose oil the solution to your cystic acne?

#supplements #acne #hormones
Mary Spirito
October 18 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

The Ideal Diet For Every Type Of Health Woe

"The 'best' eating plans are those that don't include processed carbs or sugar."

#sugar
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
October 16 2017
Motivation

Why This WNBA Star & Her Fiancée Proposed To Each Other

Plus, what it's like to be a professional athlete living with lyme disease.

#empowerment #feminism #soul mates
Leigh Weingus
October 16 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Parenting

To Raise A Confident, Kind Kid, Follow This Golden Rule

This new view will change your approach.

#motherhood
Sid Garza-Hillman
October 12 2017
Integrative Health

What Doctors Won't Tell You About Autoimmune Disease

What you might not know about your autoimmune disease.

#healing #toxic #pain #fitness
Terry Wahls, M.D.
March 15 2014
Spirituality

Why Self-Care Is So Important For Healers

You can't heal others before you heal yourself.

#empowerment #sleep
Tanya Carroll Richardson
October 9 2017
Integrative Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Anemia

Did you know there's more than one type of anemia?

#minerals #supplements #health
Brooke Scheller, DCN, M.S., CNS
October 9 2017
Integrative Health

Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think

Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.

#sleep #mbgsupplements
Sarah Ellis
March 14

Why Hidden Allergies May Be The Cause of Your Health Issues + What To Eat To Heal

Dr. Leo Galland, a leader in integrated medicine, explains how the perfect storm of fast food, chemicals, stress, and poor digestive function have...

#allergies #healing #nutrition #functional medicine #health
Leo Galland, M.D.
April 20 2016
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.

#Acupuncture #immunity
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
March 11
Functional Food

My Skin, Health & Energy Improved Once I Finally Quit This Diet

I'm not here to convince you to eat one way or another. But during my 10 years following a vegan diet, I realized that even though I was eating...

#nutrition #meat #vegetarian #health #vegan
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 12 2016
Integrative Health