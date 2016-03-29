1187 results for

Functional Food

The Superfood You Should Be Adding To Your Coffee

This superfood combo might sound outrageous, but it tastes much better than you'd imagine.

#recipes #coffee #superfoods
Tero Isokauppila
March 29 2016
Integrative Health

Fibromyalgia: What It Is & How To Heal

The good news is: you can heal your body with nutrition!

#healing #disease #yoga
Katherine Leonard, M.S.
January 29 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

Your Anti-Pollution Summer Skincare Routine: Right This Way

Sweat, smog, dehydration & dirt? Summer can wreak havoc on your skin. Give it some TLC with these simple steps

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
July 19 2018
Meditation
Home

5 Tips For Arranging Your Home Workspace, According To Feng Shui

We're still adjusting to working from home; make sure your space isn't left behind.

#COVID-19 #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
March 18
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora
Functional Food

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 6, 2018)

Nuts can help with male fertility, everyone's been washing their hands improperly, and the signs of a heatstroke you should know.

#news #news roundup
Krysten Peck
July 6 2018
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Recovery

Is Your Pain Physical Or Emotional? Here's How To Find Out

Plus, tools to use to listen to your body and decrease the effects of stress.

#stress #pain #digestion #essential oils #Journey
Jessica Moy, DPT
September 29 2019
Routines

This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible

But what makes it different from other types—and why is it so loved by beginners and advanced yogis alike?

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
February 20
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Relieve Seasonal Allergies

Got the sniffles? Use your thumb or index finger to press and hold each one for five seconds.

#allergies #stress #reflexology #relaxation
Laura Norman, M.S., LMT
May 15 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Rightful

How To Relieve Aches & Pains Naturally — The Right Way

Pain affects your whole body, so shouldn't your treatment do the same? Good question.

#pain #partner
Krista Soriano
February 10
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Can Hibiscus Tea Actually Cause Hallucinations? We Investigated

Known for its tart flavor and pretty pink hue, hibiscus tea is an impressive herbal remedy. But does it have a weird side effect?

#Herbs #tea #Blood Sugar
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 23
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe
PAID CONTENT FOR Objective

The 4 Most Important Things You Didn't Know About Blue Light

Weird but true: Your eyes actually have an internal pair of blue-light-blocking glasses.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
January 8
Integrative Health
Personal Growth