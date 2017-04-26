1187 results for

10 Signs You Have A Thyroid Problem And 10 Solutions For It

The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the center of your neck, is the master gland of metabolism.

#thyroid
Amy Myers, M.D.
January 31 2013
The Diet That Will Transform Your Energy Levels & Sex Life

Get the ketogenic diet really get you in the mood?

#functional nutrition #libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
April 5 2017
mbg Gift Guide: 9 Experiences That'll Keep On Giving

Start a new Black Friday tradition and buy experiences instead.

#skin care #environmentalism #plants #yoga
Emma Loewe
November 23 2018
This Is What Happens When You Drink Coffee Before Working Out

You may have wondered, is coffee helping or hurting your workout?

#movement cures #coffee #metabolism
Sarah Regan
January 22
The 5-Minute Core Workout You Can (And Probably Should) Do Every Day

It's quick and effective—what more could you ask for?

#pilates #longevity #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
November 2 2019
7 Reasons People Fail At Weight Loss

Weight loss resistance is one of the most common health complaints I see.

#healing #mindfulness #weight loss #goal setting #mindfulness meditation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 5 2014

Want Blissful Sleep? Make Sure You're Not Missing These 3 Things

Ayurveda teaches that lack of proper sleep not only puts us in poor mental states but also deteriorates our memory and hampers our focus and...

#sleep #Ayurveda #beauty #mind body connection
Fern Olivia
May 1 2017
What Is 'Mast Cell Instability' + 10 Ways To Treat It Naturally

Plus, 10 ways to heal mast cell instability naturally.

#gut health #autoimmune
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
October 8 2019
Could Fortifying Plants With Iron Be The Answer To Deficiencies?

A new study from Dartmouth may have figured out how to get more iron into plants.

#news #plants #functional nutrition #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
November 28 2019

How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes

"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."

#gut health #health #microbiome
Jamie Morea
May 4 2017
Why When You Eat Might Matter More Than What You Eat

Rather than counting calories, this diet has you counting time.

#news #intermittent fasting
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
September 4 2018
Functional Medicine Linked To A Higher Quality Of Life, New Study Finds

This new research can spark the future of health care.

#news #longevity
Jamie Schneider
October 26 2019
This 5-Step Cleanse Maximized My Thyroid, Adrenal, Immune & Digestive Health

I finally found a crew of integrative doctors who checked out my whole body picture.

#stress #hormones #toxins at home #food sensitivity
Fern Olivia
March 4 2013