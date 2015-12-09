17209 results for

7 Simple Meditation Techniques For First-Timers

Meditation seems to be more popular than ever. This is great news, as meditation does so much for the body, mind, and spirit. It can help to reduce...

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks
Yogi Cameron
December 9 2015

Great Skin Inside And Out: A Protein-Packed Winter Wonderbowl

Your body will love this wholesome green goodness. You will feel nourished, energized, light, and glowing—the way every recipe should make you feel.

#beauty #wellness #food
Elissa Goodman
December 20 2016
Functional Food
Integrative Health

I'm A Runner With An Autoimmune Disease: Here's Why It Doesn't Slow Me Down

The good, the bad, and the ugly of living with chronic disease.

#running #gut health #health
Holly Campbell
July 12 2017
Healthy Weight

This Is The Secret To Losing The Fat You CAN'T See, According To Study

New research sheds light on how we can lose the most dangerous type of fat.

#news #Heart #fats #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
February 2 2019
Beauty
Meditation

40 Darn Good Reasons Why Everyone Should Meditate

Every day we are seeing more scientific evidence of the power of meditation. If there is only ONE thing that you do each and every day, it should...

#meditation #mindfulness #wellness #self-awareness
Tom Cronin
January 26 2015
Climate Change

Eco-Anxiety? Here Are 7 Good Things That Happened To The Planet This Week

Prada's sustainability-contingent loan, the 2019 (green) word of the year, and more.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
November 17 2019
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends

11 Things You Need To Know Today (April 4)

All the wellness news you need to know today including New York's encouraging new legislation, coffee's surprising health benefit, and the future of...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
April 4 2016
Beauty
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 28)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the surprising value of cat poop, the connection between optimism and longevity, and babies in...

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
March 28 2017

12 Sex Drive Killers + What To Do About Each

Let's talk about low sex drive and how to fix it.

#sex #functional medicine #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 17 2017
Beauty

Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered

In the ever-advancing world of skin care, there is one ingredient category whose benefits will never fall out of favor: antioxidants.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging
Rebecca Dancer
February 28
Integrative Health

The No. 1 Way To Lessen Anxiety, According To A Psychotherapist

Dr. Joel Dudley Ph.D and Dr. Chris Mason, Ph.D,  the founders of Onegevity, on living our healthiest lives.

#anxiety #mbgpodcast
Olessa Pindak
April 23 2019
How To Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Routine This Winter

5 ways to get more of this hydration helper in your skincare regimen and diet.

#partner
Jennifer Tzeses
February 4
Functional Food

Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017