Want To Detox Your Home? Throw Out These Things Right Now

Hold on to what you love and start nixing these five things today for a happier, healthier home.

#toxic #green living #toxins at home #detox
Sophia Ruan Gushée
November 17 2016
Spirituality

Your Aquarius Survival Guide Is In: Here Are 7 Ways To Optimize This Season

Aquarius governs social media, large group-thinks, and the sharing economy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 19
Mental Health

How To Lower Cortisol Levels When You're Feeling Stressed & Anxious

How to understand cortisol levels—and what that means for your health.

#anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements #hormones
Serena Goldstein, N.D.
September 28 2018
Beauty
Mental Health

The 10 Best Supplement Treatments For Depression And Anxiety

The best supplements for depression, including CBD oil, ashwagandha, and St. John's Wort.

#Herbs #supplements #CBD #turmeric #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
December 12 2018

Want Glowing Skin? 5 Easy Steps That Start With Your Gut

It's easy to overlook our gut as the source of skin troubles. But if the well-being of our internal organs and energy levels are determined by what we...

#beauty #food as medicine #skin #microbiome
Anna Mitsios, N.D.
June 29 2015
Beauty
Integrative Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 10)

The top wellness news for May 10, 2017, including didgeridoos for snoring, the budget gym boom, and the connection between humor and health.

#healing #breathing #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
May 10 2017
Parenting

Your Complete Guide To Postpartum Nutrition: Healing Foods & More

The time after birth should be observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby—and a time for deep care and rest for the new mother.

#anxiety #depression #motherhood
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 9 2018
Integrative Health

Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy

This sneaky protein may be the culprit for your gluten intolerance.

#allergies #gluten #gluten-free
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
January 10
Off-the-Grid
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Food Trends

This Healthy Food Is Going To Be Everywhere In 2018

Get ready for veganism and functional flowers (!!) to go mainstream.

#news #fats #vegan
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 27 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Mental Health