Mental Health
Off-the-Grid

The Recycling Industry Has Been Struggling For Years — But You Can Help Out

Remember the golden rule: "No tanglers, no tech, no tiny items."

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 8 2019
Women's Health

6 Hormone-Balancing Rules To Live By

Intermittent fasting is NOT on the list.

#stress #intermittent fasting #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 10 2018
Climate Change

New Study Discovers A Way To Recycle Plastics Into Cosmetics

Other liquid products like motor oils, lubricants, and detergents are also on the list.

#news #climate change
Jamie Schneider
October 25 2019

5 Ways To Sharpen Your Mind: A Neurologist Explains

Take advantage of your neurology to sharpen your mental capacity. Here's how.

#sleep #mental health #wellness
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
October 26 2016
Functional Food
Recipes

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 12)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Michael Phelps' go-to boutique workout, the Barbie effect, and Outdoor Voice's Tyler Haney's food...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 12 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Why Heavy Metals Could Be Making You Tired: A Doctor Explains

Even the most health-focused people can become inundated with toxins.

#health #toxins at home #detox
Evan Hirsch, M.D.
December 16 2016
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Only Products That Help My Tired Skin And Under Eyes

Shop products that actually help decrease under eye circles and leave skin feeling soft and supple.

#supplements #partner #skin care
Amy Chang
September 12 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR NuttZo & Purely Elizabeth

4 Totally Portable Protein-Packed Snacks (That Aren’t Hard Boiled Eggs)

These on-the-go snacks are protein-filled and have clean ingredients to keep you well nourished!

#partner #Collagen #protein
mindbodygreen
August 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

A First-Timer's Guide To Better Sleep, Less Stress & Quicker Recovery With Hemp

The longer you take CBD, the more easily your body responds to it.

#Herbs #sleep #stress #partner #CBD
Krista Soriano
December 16 2019
Meditation

6 Ways You Can Use Meditation To Balance Your Hormones

Yep, meditation is almost always a good idea.

#sleep #hormones #brain
Lynne Goldberg
October 13 2016
Home

Kids Need Feng Shui Too! 10 Expert-Approved Tips For A Peaceful Nursery

It's all about bringing things down to the child's level.

#sleep #feng shui #motherhood
Marianne Gordon
August 28 2019
Functional Food