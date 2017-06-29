11234 results for

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 29)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including another reason to work out outside, the age group that's surprisingly at risk of a stroke, and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
June 29 2017
Personal Growth

I Knew My Boyfriend Was Cheating On Me. Here's Why I Married Him Anyway

My reality was shattered, but I couldn’t process the thought of leaving him.

#healing #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Sarah Rusca Cline
November 9 2015
Spirituality

Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Is Here (And Surprise, Surprise: It's Intense)

Feelings you didn't know you had could rise—unceremoniously.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 9
Parenting

Here's How To Tell If Your Kid's Alone Time Is Healthy Or Harmful

Yep, this includes when they're playing alone on the playground.

#single parent #motherhood
Leigh Weingus
June 22 2018
Love

What "Marriage Story" Got Right About Divorce, From Two Psychologists

What this movie can teach us about the complexity of human emotions.

#marriage #divorce
Abby Moore
February 7

15 Signs You've Stopped "Doing Yoga" & Have Become A Yogi

Yoga is becoming more and more popular. But how do you know when yoga has become a way of life for you? Here are 15 signs that your yoga practice has...

#awareness #breathing #meditation #yogis #yoga
Ali Washington
September 12 2013
Integrative Health

What Is The Mycobiome? A Gut Expert Explains How To Optimize Our Fungi

Consider the mycobiome a new (and just as important) player in terms of gut health.

#gut health #mbgpodcast #probiotics
Jason Wachob
February 6

5 Tips For Looking Beautiful Without Makeup

I'm the type of girl who neeeeds to apply some concealer in order not to scare small children when I walk out the door. But lately I have been paring...

#tea #beauty #skin #body image #coconut oil
V Roberts
March 7 2013
Recipes
Personal Growth

How Choosing Authenticity Changed My Life

This public proclamation of my flaws proved to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Rather than being destroyed by shame, I found myself...

#empowerment
MeiMei Fox
April 6 2018
Mental Health
Beauty

Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know

Here, we break down the binary (with the help of our favorite experts, of course).

#makeup #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
January 29
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio
Recipes

The Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream You Need To Try

Yes, it's real; yes, you need to try it right now.

#dessert
Fany Gerson
June 17 2017

I Have Bipolar Disorder. Here's How I Stopped Letting It Define Me

"My bipolar disorder colored every relationship I had. It was the filter that people saw me through. Truthfully, at that time, it was the filter I saw...

#relationships #mental illness #happiness #mental health #personal growth
Lauren Polly
August 18 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

Veggie Showdown: Kale Vs. Broccoli

When it comes to eating healthy, some decisions are simpler than others.

#happiness #wellness #healthy foods #kale
Rebecca Stump
February 2 2015
Spirituality

A Foolproof Guide To Surviving (And Thriving) This Aries Season

If ever there was a time to put yourself first, this is it.

#news #astrology
The AstroTwins
March 27 2018