11234 results for
5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 29)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including another reason to work out outside, the age group that's surprisingly at risk of a stroke, and...
I Knew My Boyfriend Was Cheating On Me. Here's Why I Married Him Anyway
My reality was shattered, but I couldn’t process the thought of leaving him.
Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Is Here (And Surprise, Surprise: It's Intense)
Feelings you didn't know you had could rise—unceremoniously.
Here's How To Tell If Your Kid's Alone Time Is Healthy Or Harmful
Yep, this includes when they're playing alone on the playground.
What "Marriage Story" Got Right About Divorce, From Two Psychologists
What this movie can teach us about the complexity of human emotions.
15 Signs You've Stopped "Doing Yoga" & Have Become A Yogi
Yoga is becoming more and more popular. But how do you know when yoga has become a way of life for you? Here are 15 signs that your yoga practice has...
What Is The Mycobiome? A Gut Expert Explains How To Optimize Our Fungi
Consider the mycobiome a new (and just as important) player in terms of gut health.
5 Tips For Looking Beautiful Without Makeup
I'm the type of girl who neeeeds to apply some concealer in order not to scare small children when I walk out the door. But lately I have been paring...
You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan
This is no ordinary mac 'n' cheese.
How Choosing Authenticity Changed My Life
This public proclamation of my flaws proved to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Rather than being destroyed by shame, I found myself...
Stressed-Out Students: How Stress Affects Your Mind & Body (Infographic)
The mental and physical affects of stress.
Is Caffeine Making You Tired ALL The Time? Here's Why You Might Be Better Off Without It
Here's why this doctor cut out caffeine for good.
Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know
Here, we break down the binary (with the help of our favorite experts, of course).
Want To Have Deeper, More Connected Sex? These 5 Steps Will Get You There
These steps are simple ones—and so worth it.
5 Subtle Things That Are Stressing You Out At Home — And How To Fix Them
These subtle tweaks are so powerful.
These Audiobooks Will Change The Way You Think About Food Forever
Want to grow your own food? Listen up!
The Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream You Need To Try
Yes, it's real; yes, you need to try it right now.
I Have Bipolar Disorder. Here's How I Stopped Letting It Define Me
"My bipolar disorder colored every relationship I had. It was the filter that people saw me through. Truthfully, at that time, it was the filter I saw...
Veggie Showdown: Kale Vs. Broccoli
When it comes to eating healthy, some decisions are simpler than others.
A Foolproof Guide To Surviving (And Thriving) This Aries Season
If ever there was a time to put yourself first, this is it.