11510 results for

Integrative Health
Functional Food

Red Wine Or Tequila: What Our Health Experts Are Having With Dinner

mindbodygreen's health experts weigh in on if they're drinking red wine or tequila.

#alcohol #Blood Sugar #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 21 2018
Functional Food
Functional Food

What You Need to Know About Soy

Are you confused about soy? There is so much conflicting information floating around about soy. Some tout it as the ultimate health food, while others...

#wellness #soy #healthy foods #food #grocery shopping
Katrine van Wyk
April 25 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

The One Thing Your Kitchen Is Missing

These food memoir audiobooks are the perfect antidote to a lack of kitchen inspiration.

#partner #joy #breakfast #dinner
mindbodygreen
November 2 2017

A Simple Plan To Achieve Radical Self-Love

You don't need to move to Bali and meditate on the meaning of life every day! You can learn to love yourself in the suburbs in Australia, on the...

#love #confidence #personal growth #self-care
Gala Darling
March 2 2016

Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks

"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."

#manifestation #productivity #abundance #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
February 3 2017
Personal Growth

What I Learned From A Facebook Detox (And Why You Should Do One, Too)

I strongly believe a Facebook detox is a spiritually powerful idea that can benefit anyone.

#relationships #technology #detox #present
Sarah Anne Stewart
March 19 2013
Integrative Health

A 30-Second Ritual To Start Every Day Off Right

All of us all want to be happy. And despite the way our culture commonly approaches this conversation, happiness is actually a relatively simple thing...

#breathing #meditation #relaxation #personal growth
Jude Temple, R.N.
May 1 2015
Spirituality

How Reiki Can Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Blocked Chakras

Because of daily life stressors, imbalances in the mind and body can happen in a number of ways.

#reiki #chakras
Margarita Alcantara, LAc
January 1 2015

Why Saving Money Doesn't Create Abundance (And What To Do Instead)

If budgeting was the answer to your money problems, wouldn't they have been solved long ago?

#manifestation #happiness #abundance
Simone Milasas
September 4 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

Why Your Next Vacation Should Be A Runcation—Here’s How To Plan One

Ready, jet, run: Why your next vacation should be a runcation

#running #partner
Krista Soriano
September 24 2018
Personal Growth

You. We. All. Welcome To The New mindbodygreen

Welcome to the new mindbodygreen.

#Purpose #Journey
Jason Wachob
October 30 2017
Personal Growth

What I've Learned From 3 Miscarriages In 9 Months

It has been a struggle to come to terms with these losses, losses of the potential for life.

#mindfulness #pregnancy #wellness #motherhood #parenting
Erin Khar
December 28 2015
Recipes

This Low-Carb Chicken Zoodle Soup Can Heal You From The Inside Out

It only takes 35 minutes to whip up in your Instant Pot.

#functional nutrition #immunity
Jamie Schneider
October 12 2019

10 Tricks To Clean Up Your Diet

Some people claim that healthy eating takes a lot of time and is complicated. But it doesn't have to be this way. If you know how to do it right, you...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #personal growth #healthy foods
Osha Key
May 8 2014
Friendships