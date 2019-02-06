11415 results for

Functional Food

Does Healthy Dessert Actually Exist?

Is an almond flour brownie better than no brownie at all?

#Blood Sugar #dessert
Liz Moody
February 6 2019
Personal Growth

This Formula Is The Key To Finding A Soul-Satisfying Side Gig (And Earning Extra Cash)

It all comes down to thinking about how you can apply your skills in a new way.

#empowerment #news
Susie Moore
November 24 2017
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

A recent study has found that plants with "injured" leaves often have higher antioxidant concentrations.

#news #plants #organic food #organic
Eliza Sullivan
January 10
Recovery

Can You Actually Build Muscle While You Sleep? Science Says So

A recent review sheds light on whether you can truly make gains while you snooze.

#news #sleep #protein
Elizabeth Gerson
March 7 2019
Women's Health

I Got A $45 Fertility Assessment & I Learned More Than I Thought I Would

What you can really learn from a fertility consult, including how many eggs you have in your ovarian reserve.

#fertility #infertility
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 15 2018
Food Trends

Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks

The GOLO diet combines a meal plan with their supplement, Release.

#news #Blood Sugar #digestion
Sarah Regan
January 8
Outdoors

13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday

Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.

#money #compassion #inspiration #activism
Emma Loewe
November 25 2016
Home
Personal Growth

How a Stressed-Out Yogi Learned to Slow Down

I kept telling myself it was necessary to ignore my health for the lifestyle I was going to have “some day.”

#Ayurveda #cacao #yoga poses #meditation #yogis
Rachel Zinman
October 11 2012

The Outdoor Workout Nina Dobrev Can't Get Enough Of

"At the end of the day, it's all about balance"

#celebrity #get outside #outdoors #Recovery
Leigh Weingus
August 14 2017
Love
Personal Growth

This Happiness Expert Wants You To Start Embracing Your Failures

"Every single failure you go through is a step toward a future you just can't see yet."

#manifesting #dating
Sarah Regan
January 1
Functional Food
Personal Growth

Why Paying Back $30,000 Debt Was The Best Thing I've Ever Done For My Health

A financial coach and cancer survivor shares her experience.

#cancer #Financial Wellness
Brianna Firestone
January 27 2019

How To Be A Great Listener (In A World Where Everyone's On Their Phones)

One of the biggest complaints I hear from my clients is that no one ever listens anymore. Here's why deep listening has amazing hidden benefits, and...

#listening #happiness #mindfulness
Leslie Carr, PsyD
February 25 2016
Integrative Health

This 30-Second Cracker Test Will Tell You How Many Carbs You Should Be Eating For Your DNA

All you need is a cracker (potato if you're gluten-free), timer, and a pen.

#nutrition #health #food
Sharon Moalem, M.D., PhD
September 6 2016
Personal Growth

I Went On An 8-Week Smartphone Detox. Here's What I Learned

Two whole months with a dumb phone left me happier than ever.

#healing #technology #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 16 2016
Women's Health

What You Can Do About Your Fertility Today With Nat Kringoudis

Plus, what to eat to lower your estrogen levels.

#mbgpodcast
Olessa Pindak
February 22 2019
Climate Change