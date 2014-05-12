11234 results for

Spirituality

*Face Palm* Mercury Retrograde Will Be Extra Noticeable This Week

Just plan on taking a lot of long, deep breaths.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 23
Women's Health

10 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Hormones

What to know about your health, even if you're health conscious.

#acne #hormones #fertility #wellness #detox
Alisa Vitti
May 12 2014
Food Trends
Love
Parenting

A 5-Minute Guided Meditation With Benefits That'll Last All Day

A quick meditation to lean on through those crazy-busy motherhood moments.

#breath #Mother's Day #gratitude #motherhood
Deborah Hanekamp
May 8 2019
Love

This Texting Habit Might Be Helping Couples Communicate Better

This one goes out to all the aggressive emoji users out there.

#dating #technology
Georgina Berbari
August 29 2019

18 Signs That You’re Here to Transform Human Consciousness

For many years now, people have been talking about “The Shift” — a mysterious transformation of human consciousness that is supposedly underway.

#spirituality
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 9 2015

Top 10 Myths About Yoga

Being a yoga teacher and student is fulfilling and inspiring, but being a yoga cheerleader isn’t always that easy. Knowing the power of yoga to...

#flexibility #Yoga for Men #yoga
Brenda Blanco
June 30 2013
Functional Food

What You Need To Know About Radiation When You Fly

Maybe your business requires you to travel cross-country to consult. Perhaps you have an aging relative who lives far away and you fly frequently to...

#supplements #antioxidant #travel #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 25 2014
Beauty

4 Yoga Poses That Will Give Your Skin A Gorgeous Glow

"I have been known to break into a headstand before dates to give my face some extra glow!"

#beauty #fitness #skin #yoga #yoga sequence
Leslie Lewis
June 19 2016
Sex

Couples Who Do THIS Together Have A Better Sex Life, Study Shows

To all the couples who spend all their weekends on the couch: this one's for you.

#news #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
October 13 2018
Beauty

At 44, This Woman "Found Her Thing." Here's Her Advice On How You Can Too

Ironically, she's the founder of a skin care company and it has very little to do with skin.

#empowerment #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
March 25 2018
Personal Growth
Functional Food

11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer

Sticking to a healthy meal plan can be as simple as stocking your kitchen with the right foods.

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #healthy foods
Gabrielle Frank
August 31 2015
Love

Why Everyone's Talking About Love Languages These Days & How To Find Yours

Everything you've ever wanted to know about the five love languages.

#joy #marriage #dating
Julie Nguyen
May 19
Personal Growth

Do Your Friends Make More $$$ Than You? How To Deal With That Awkward Feeling

This surprising emotion happens to all of us, and you don't need feel bad about it.

#Financial Wellness
Alexandra Engler
August 20 2019

The One Habit All Wildly Successful People Have In Common

"If vision is the head and mission is the heart, then values are the soul."

#productivity #abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Lindsay Weisenthal
August 10 2017
Spirituality