Beauty

How A Smartphone Can Make You More Mindful (Seriously!)

We all have intentions to be mindful throughout the day, but then life happens and we get distracted and can easily lose our momentum. Emergencies pop...

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #mindfulness meditation
Ali Katz
October 14 2015
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Why Your 'Healthy' Eating Habits Are Making You Bloated

Bloating is common, but it's totally preventable! Discover the three most common causes of bloating and how to sidestep each one—so that after eating,...

#happiness #wellness #healthy reset #health #healthy foods
mindbodygreen
November 20 2016

12 Practices To Feel More Peaceful & Present Each Morning

What we do and how we feel in the morning can have a significant impact on the rest of our day. Have you ever experienced a "bad day spiral"? When one...

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #present
Elyse Gorman
January 20 2015

7 Signs Of A Heart Attack Women Need To Know

When you see a male actor have a heart attack on TV, he has all the classic signs: He breaks out into a sweat, clutches his left arm, says he feels...

#healing #heart disease #wellness #personal growth
Dr. Terrence Baruch
December 13 2013
Spirituality

Tonight's Halloween New Moon In Scorpio Is The Most Powerful Of The Year. THIS Is The Time To Manifest Your Wildest Dreams

"Scorpio is the ruler of transformation, making this lunation extra powerful when it comes to shifting parts of our lives that have been—until...

#love #relationships #manifestation #tantric sex #happiness
The AstroTwins
October 30 2016
Beauty
Recipes

5 Pieces Of Health Advice You Should Never Follow

We all want to be healthier these days, which is awesome — but when everyone and their Aunt Doris has an opinion on how exactly to do that, things can...

#Vitamin D #fitness #fat #healthy foods #food
Meghan Telpner
September 26 2014

10 Things To Remember If You Want To Make Lasting, Positive Change

We put an enormous amount of pressure on ourselves to be different, new, fresh – a changed person full of health, happiness and inner peace. But when...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
January 28 2015
Integrative Health
Parenting
Personal Growth

The Life Advice I Wish I'd Heard In My Twenties

The advice I told those twentysomethings was the advice I wish someone had told me — the one thing I wish I'd known in college.

#career #personal growth #self-awareness
Josh Barad
January 9 2016
Recovery

The Best Post-Yoga Recovery Tips For Both Your Mind & Body

Here are a few techniques to help recover from any yoga practice for mind, body, and spirit.

#supplements #inflammation #yoga
Danielle Cuccio
February 26 2018

I Spent 6 Years In Poverty-Stricken Zambia: Here's Why It's The Best (And Worst) Thing That Ever Happened To Me

"She arrived in Zambia a newlywed and left six years later a mother of two children. After all those years, she is mostly sand and grit."

#healing #writing #personal growth #spirituality
Jill Kandel
April 26 2017
Women's Health

These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor

Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?

#Herbs #hormones #pregnancy
Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 10 2018

10 Life Lessons I Learned From Running

Recently, I ran a race and I was hoping to finish in a specific time. I trained pretty hard and I was confident it was going to happen. Before the...

#running #happiness #running tips #wellness #personal growth
Suzanne Kvilhaug
June 30 2014