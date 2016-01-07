17062 results for

What You Need To Know About The Link Between Sugar & Disease

This is the year we waged war on sugar, and perhaps rightfully so.

#disease #breast cancer #cancer #sugar
Dr. Lorenzo Cohen
January 7 2016
Food Trends

5 Breakfast Choices You Think Are Healthy (But Actually Aren't)

Breakfast sets your metabolic tone for the day. When you make mindless mistakes first thing in the morning, you've set your blood sugar on a roller...

#weight loss #breakfast #sugar #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 20 2015
Love

14 Scientific Benefits Of Kissing & Why It's Good For You

Yes, kissing is good for your health.

#joy #marriage #dating
Jenna Schreck
February 20 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Vital Farms

The One Ingredient That Will Make Every Savory Breakfast More Delicious

We're putting a savory spin on waffles, oats, and fritters with the addition of some extra herbs and spices and (of course) pasture-raised eggs.

#happiness #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #breakfast
mindbodygreen
November 21 2016
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Diet Is Stricter Than We Could Have Ever Imagined

At age 38, Tom Brady has shown no signs of slowing down his career. In fact, he's said he wants to continue playing football into his 40s.

#news #celebrity #healthy foods #food
Emi Boscamp
January 5 2016
Functional Food
Routines

A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye

Make the room a calm and soothing space as you prepare for sleep.

#sleep #stress #yoga
Lisa Sanfilippo, M.Sc., RYT
March 13

The Most Environmentally Harmful Thing You Eat

Believe it or not, choosing between a burger and a chicken sandwich can affect more than just your waistline.

#news #environmentalism #meat
Environmental Working Group
July 23 2014
Meditation

4 Reasons This Meditation Teacher Won't Do Ayahuasca

The new "juice cleanse" of meditation just isn't for me

#meditation #spirituality
Light Watkins
July 30 2015
Women's Health

7 Ways French Women Do Childbirth & Breast-Feeding Differently

Here is what I’ve noticed about how women in France approach childbirth and breastfeeding.

#pregnancy #breastfeeding
Rebeca Plantier
October 13 2015
Personal Growth

10 Questions To Ask Yourself When You Feel Like Crap

When life feels overwhelming, it can be easy to fall into a rut. The next time you feel low, here are 10 questions you can ask to gain a fresh...

#stress #happiness #personal growth #fear
Cat O'Connor
March 14 2015

Turns Out "Happy Places" Are A Real Thing: Here's How To Find Yours

For some people, it may be a busy shopping mall. For others, it’s the serenity of a beach.

#outdoors #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance
Deborah K. Heisz
September 17 2015
Healthy Weight

7 Downsides To My 125-Pound Weight Loss

For everyone that’s plus-sized and wants to drop some weight, or anyone that was once plus-sized, this is for you.

#nutrition #awareness #how to lose weight #wellness #weight loss
Naomi Teeter
May 14 2015
Mental Health

How To Proactively Talk To Your Boss About Your Mental Health

With these tips, talking about mental health with your boss doesn't have to be tough.

#anxiety #stress #affirmations #depression
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
February 4 2019

This Woman Had The Perfect (And Most Compassionate) Response To Fat Shaming

By now, nearly everyone has seen or heard of comedian Nicole Arbour's "funny" video "Dear Fat People". Here it is if you haven't seen it yet —

#body image
Kelly Roberts
September 14 2015