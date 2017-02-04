11510 results for

Healthy Weight

The 5 Hormones Controlling Your Weight & Mood + How To Keep Them Balanced

Have you thought about leptin and ghrelin lately?

Irene Ross
February 4 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice

Whether you're a homebody or an adventure-seeker, single or coupled, we have the essential oils perfect for your lifestyle.

Krista Soriano
July 9 2018

Eat Healthy All Week With These 15-Minute Meals!

The most affordable way to eat heathy is to cook for yourself. In an ideal world, cooking for yourself would be effortless and simple — but that's not...

Leah Vanderveldt
November 21 2015

How I Manifested The Life I've Always Wanted

Sooner or later we all come to a point when we realize that some things in our life aren't going that well. Fifteen years ago, I suffered from...

Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
April 4 2014

15 Healthy Lunches For A Smarter Workday

It's easy to get in a weekday lunch rut. The places to grab something quick around the office rarely change and if you make your own lunch, it can...

Christina Liva
January 26 2015

7 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About The Nation's Deadliest Cancer

When you hear the words, "the nation's deadliest cancer," which cancer immediately comes to mind? Like most of the population, you probably didn't...

Susan Warmerdam
June 23 2014
Meditation

6 Tricks To Make Daily Meditation A No-Brainer

Meditation is one of the most powerful tools you can use to create a totally awesome life.

Amelia Harvey
August 6 2014

Want A Healthy, Radiant Complexion? Try These 5 Essential Oils

I discovered essential oils for skin care several years ago, and was amazed how luminous they made my skin look and feel. An added bonus? Every drop I...

Kate Eckman
August 14 2015
Parenting

How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate

If we lose our focus on compassion, how can we pass that important value on to our children? How do we steer our children to be less selfish and more...

Caroline Fardig
January 29 2015
Change-Makers

How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes

As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...

Hanna Baror-Padilla
November 9 2015
Personal Growth

New Study Finds Why It's Difficult To Remember The Things You Do Daily

One time that setting intentions may not be on your side.

Eliza Sullivan
July 20
Parenting

8 Things You Should Never Say To Single Moms

Whether you're a single mom or not, listen up.

Emma Johnson
October 17 2017
Integrative Health

9 Signs Your Gut Is At The Root Of Your Health Issues + How To Heal

As a doctor specializing in functional medicine and gut health for almost a decade now, you’d think I grew up with a healthy, balanced digestive...

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
December 28 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

No Coffee? No Problem. Here Are Three Delicious Morning Alternatives

Coffee alternatives that are healthy, plant-based, and dairy-free...yes, please!

mindbodygreen
June 29 2018

DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)

This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...

Clara Williams
August 29 2015
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate
Integrative Health
Spirituality