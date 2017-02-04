11510 results for
The 5 Hormones Controlling Your Weight & Mood + How To Keep Them Balanced
Have you thought about leptin and ghrelin lately?
The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice
Whether you're a homebody or an adventure-seeker, single or coupled, we have the essential oils perfect for your lifestyle.
Eat Healthy All Week With These 15-Minute Meals!
The most affordable way to eat heathy is to cook for yourself. In an ideal world, cooking for yourself would be effortless and simple — but that's not...
How I Manifested The Life I've Always Wanted
Sooner or later we all come to a point when we realize that some things in our life aren't going that well. Fifteen years ago, I suffered from...
I Went A Decade Without Dating. Here's What Happened
Ten years ago, my life was a complete mess.
15 Healthy Lunches For A Smarter Workday
It's easy to get in a weekday lunch rut. The places to grab something quick around the office rarely change and if you make your own lunch, it can...
7 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About The Nation's Deadliest Cancer
When you hear the words, "the nation's deadliest cancer," which cancer immediately comes to mind? Like most of the population, you probably didn't...
6 Tricks To Make Daily Meditation A No-Brainer
Meditation is one of the most powerful tools you can use to create a totally awesome life.
Want A Healthy, Radiant Complexion? Try These 5 Essential Oils
I discovered essential oils for skin care several years ago, and was amazed how luminous they made my skin look and feel. An added bonus? Every drop I...
How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate
If we lose our focus on compassion, how can we pass that important value on to our children? How do we steer our children to be less selfish and more...
How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes
As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...
New Study Finds Why It's Difficult To Remember The Things You Do Daily
One time that setting intentions may not be on your side.
8 Things You Should Never Say To Single Moms
Whether you're a single mom or not, listen up.
9 Signs Your Gut Is At The Root Of Your Health Issues + How To Heal
As a doctor specializing in functional medicine and gut health for almost a decade now, you’d think I grew up with a healthy, balanced digestive...
No Coffee? No Problem. Here Are Three Delicious Morning Alternatives
Coffee alternatives that are healthy, plant-based, and dairy-free...yes, please!
DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)
This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...
Experts Share Their Go-To Snacks For Beating Travel Bloat For Good
If you're flying this summer, you need to read this.
The Gut-Healing Condiment You Need For All Your Summer Food (And How To Make It)
Your summer cookout just got way more gut-friendly.
A Cardiologist On What Those With Heart Issues Need To Know About COVID-19
How to stay healthy with preexisting heart conditions.
Want To Find Your Dharma? Ask Yourself These 7 Questions
Meditating on these questions can help you find your purpose.