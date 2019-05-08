11510 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Aspiration
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR BackForever

How To Reduce Your Chances Of Lower Back Pain, According To A D.C.

The spine of a 30-something goes through a lot—here's how to help protect it.

#stress #pain #partner #movement cures
Krista Soriano
October 16 2019
Beauty

Eat This For Brighter & Tighter Skin

Find out how to eat for beautiful, glowing skin and optimal health from the inside out!

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection #green living #food
Kimberly Snyder
May 15 2017
Beauty

Need To Satisfy A Beauty Itch? We've Got 4 Safe Ways To Have Fun Right Now

While many are leaning into sourdough starters and puzzles, some are figuring out how to perfect their nail art.

#makeup #COVID-19 #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
May 4
Integrative Health

Social Media Is My Job. Here's How I Got My Tech-Induced Migraines To Disappear

How I got my technology-induced migraines to disappear, including blue-light-blocking glasses.

#technology #headaches
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
November 19 2018
Recipes
Meditation

Here's What Happens To Your Brain When You Meditate

4. Your other senses will get a workout.

#stress #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 7 2017
Home
Off-the-Grid

THIS Is The Next Wave Of Hygge (And It Could Save You Some Major $$)

Here's why "lagom" will be a buzzword this fall.

#environmentalism #budget
Niki Brantmark
September 30 2017
Functional Food

The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones

You probably already have them in your fridge.

#skin care #hormones
Rebecca Stump
August 2 2017
Integrative Health

The 'Sugar Destroyer' Herb + 8 Other Tips For Quitting Sugar That Blew Our Minds

We're kicking off mbg's first no-sugar week challenge!

#inflammation #sugar
Liz Moody
June 18 2017
Functional Food

The 5 Rules Drew Barrymore Followed To Lose Weight & Heal Her Gut

Celeb nutritionist Kimberly Snyder exclusively shares.

#gut health #Ayurveda #probiotics
Kimberly Snyder
February 12 2019
Parenting

7 Simple Healthy Habits For Pregnant Women

Since what goes into your body is crucial to the healthy development of your baby, it’s important to eat healthy even before you're pregnant.

#parenting advice #fertility #pregnancy #parenting
Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff
May 28 2015
Beauty
Functional Food

Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals

This week, Harper's Bazaar published an article saying "people are getting seriously sick from eating kale."

#toxic #food as medicine #kale #food
Robin Berzin, M.D.
July 21 2015
Meditation

How To Meditate For Anxiety: 3 Beginner Tricks & Techniques

The next time you feel panicked, come back to the breath.

#breath #anxiety #stress
Lily Silverton
February 12
Beauty

We Found It: A Major Underlying Cause Of Your Blackheads & Breakouts

If you want to turn acne-prone skin around, the key might be finding what we call "noncomedogenic" ingredients and products. 

#skin care #acne #inflammation #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
April 30
Personal Growth

Does Money Stress You Out? Take This Time To Learn About Your Finances

Americans are worried about money (especially now, and rightfully so).

#anxiety #confidence #Financial Wellness
Alyssa Shaffer
April 25