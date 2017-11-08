11415 results for

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including an under-the-radar food allergy, why it's never too late to start exercising, and the reason...

#allergies #body positivity #longevity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 8 2017
9 Tips To Decode Your Body's Signals For Better Health

9 tips to decode your body's signals for better health.

Meg Phillips
June 24

7 Ways Drinking Wine Can Improve Your Health & Happiness

You’ve heard rumors of the health benefits of wine, and there are many. I’d like to reinforce those and point out other ways wine makes our life...

#alcohol #happiness #gratitude #creativity
Beth Ash
August 11 2014
7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 14)

The top wellness news today, including Patagonia's surprising new product, the latest stats on pregnancy in America, and the impending dairy crisis.

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
October 14 2016
Want To Increase Your Longevity? Looking To The Left Might Help

Reducing automotive accidents can be simple.

#longevity #fear
Abby Moore
February 27
Bulletproof Ice Cream? Yeah, It's A Thing. Here's A Recipe To Make Your Own

Have you tried Bulletproof coffee yet? Here's how to biohack your ice cream, too.

#recipes #dessert #coconut oil #food
Dave Asprey
August 20 2016

How The Food You Eat Changes Your Genes

Our progress in understanding human genes has been amazing and humbling. About 150 years ago, Gregor Mendel used pea plants to establish some rules of...

#inflammation #personal growth #weight loss #aging
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 23 2014
Mom's Stress May Affect A Baby's Brain Development, New Study Shows

Your stress can affect your baby's brain, a new study shows.

#news #motherhood
Alexandra Engler
October 11 2019

13 Small Choices That Can Change Your Life In Great Ways

While practicing neuropsychiatry and studying neuroscience for 40 years, my interest expanded from the human brain to include evidence of mind...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #food #sleeping
Jon Lieff, M.D.
October 29 2013

7 Brain Benefits Of Cutting Wheat Out Of Your Diet

Should you consider giving up grains? Dr. William Davis thinks so. The following is an excerpt from his new book, Wheat Belly Total Health. Please...

#celiac #gluten #food as medicine #wellness #dementia
William Davis, M.D.
May 16 2015
How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?

Way more than you ever wanted to know about protein!

#protein
Stephanie Eckelkamp
September 18 2019
8 Things You Need To Know Today (January 8, 2018)

Are we looking at a chocolate-free future??

#news #news roundup #cancer
Liz Moody
January 8 2018
Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't

On the off chance you're working with a surplus of beans...

#soup #salads #vegan #kale
Sarah Regan
March 14
Are Your Estrogen Levels Off? Here's How To Tell + Exactly What To Do About It

Take charge of your hormones and live your best life.

#hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
October 28 2017