Functional Food
Food Trends

How Failing In My Career, Veganism & Marriage Brought Me True Success

My life has been a series of what I call "successful failures." Until my mid-20s, I changed career paths three or four times, looking for the one I...

#happiness #personal growth #vegan
Alexandra Jamieson
December 26 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR CALIA by Carrie Underwood

These 6 Fun Mother’s Day Dates All Have A Healthy Spin

This mother's day, take your quality time to the next level by getting active together. 

#partner #athleisure #motherhood
mindbodygreen
April 23 2019
Food Trends

7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Maine's fight against tobacco, next-level latte art, and how porn affects your sex life.

#art #coffee #news roundup #sex #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 7 2017
Integrative Health

How To Create Real Freedom In Your Life

In April of 2012, my father died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Upon hearing the news, I felt almost numb. He and my mother had divorced when I was...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kimanzi Constable
November 25 2014
Parenting

Steve Jobs Didn't Let His Kids Use Electronic Devices, So Why Should You?

The genius behind Apple products didn't let his kids use them.

#news #mindfulness #steve jobs #wellness #parenting
mindbodygreen
September 12 2014
Friendships
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

6 Ways To Host A Healthy-ish Brunch This Holiday Season

The Best Tips for a Brunch That Your Friends and Family Will Love

#partner #breakfast
mindbodygreen
December 12 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Meet Your New Favorite Protein-Packed Breakfast Bowls

Check out these three assemble-and-go breakfast bowls that will hit every craving and keep you satisfied all day long.

#partner #protein #mbgfoodwithbenefits #breakfast
mindbodygreen
August 8 2019

8 More Movies To Add To Your Netflix Queue This Year

Earlier this month, I put together my list of environmental documentaries that deserved a spot in everyone's Netflix queue. It sparked quite a...

#awareness #environmentalism #sustainability
Emma Loewe
January 14 2016
Recipes

My Go-To (Vegan & Protein-Packed!) Weeknight Dinner When I Have Zero Time

It relies completely on ingredients you already have on hand.

#easy meals #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
May 8 2019
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: How To Prep For The 3 Powerful Transits Coming Our Way

Wherever your internal compass points you, start researching in earnest.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 28 2018
Food Trends

The Real Reason Red Meat Is Bad For Your Heart

We know that red meat and hearts don't get along, but we're only just beginning to understand what happens in the body that leads to conditions like...

#news #study #disease #heart disease #meat
Emi Boscamp
November 6 2014
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Day: A Health Coach + Cookbook Author Tells All

Although I still enjoy a glass of wine, piece of chocolate, or after-dinner dessert on occasion, here’s what a typical day looks like for me.

#nutrition #what I eat in a day #food
Dawna Stone
January 12 2016
Recipes
Healthy Weight

How To Tell If You Have A Fast Or Slow Metabolism

How to tell if your metabolism is fast or slow, including stubborn weight gain and hormonal issues.

#Blood Sugar #hormones #digestion #metabolism
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 9 2018
Motivation

6 Super-Fit People On Why They Intermittent Fast

In case you had any doubt that fasting boosts energy.

#running #intermittent fasting #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
December 12 2017